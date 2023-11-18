Who are the Georgia vs. Tennessee announcers today on CBS/Paramount+? All about CFB Week 12 game's coverage team

Georgia vs. Tennessee is one of the most highly anticipated games of this CFB season's week 12. It pits the still undefeated and conference-leading Bulldogs against a Volunteers team looking to solidify their hold on the third spot in the SEC East.

What else can be said about the two-time defending champs at this point in the season?

They look poised for a historic run, and almost no team has ever come close. But perhaps among those that can actually compete with them is Tennessee, even if analysts and fans might not believe it much.

Kirby Smart will seek to prepare his team for what might be a vengeful Vols team. Mizzou ran Josh Heupel's team out of the building due to a costly error, and they'll be ready to make amends.

Georgia vs Tennessee game announcers

The game announcers for the game on CBS/Paramount+ will be Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, and Jenny Dell. Nessler will be the play-by-play commentator, Danielson will be the analyst, and Dell will be on the sidelines.

What time is the Georgia vs. Tennessee game today?

The Georgia Bulldogs will clash against the Tennessee Volunteers at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What can we expect in the Georgia vs. Tennessee game?

The Bulldogs will once again put their perfect season on the line. But like any other champion in American sports history, what goes up must come down. Avid fans should know that this Georgia vs. Tennessee clash is one of the most heated rivalries in the annals of college football. The thing is, the Bulldogs have won the last six games against the Vols.

As for the Vols, the last time they won the matchup was way back in 2016. That win was actually also achieved in Athens, too, and in thrilling fashion, no less:

Well, whatever happens, one thing is for certain: this upcoming Georgia vs. Tennessee game will be contentious and a nail-biter.