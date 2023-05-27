Isaac Wilson, son of Mike Wilson and Lisa Wilson, recently made headlines when he committed to Utah. He received 13 offers, including one from BYU.

Let's not forget, his big brother, Zach, previously committed to BYU. Moreover, his two other siblings, Josh and Micah, followed Zach to BYU.

However, Isaac is forging his own path and decided to pick Utah as his next destination. His parents attended Utah, and that could have played a role in him committing to the Utah Utes program. Let’s find out more about the Wilsons.

More about Isaac Wilson's mother Lisa Wilson’s lifestyle

Utah is an emotion for the Wilson family, as both Mike and Lisa are alumni. Isaac's mother Lisa Neeleman, now Wilson, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Gary and Rose Neeleman. She grew up in Utah alongside six siblings. Mrs. Wilson attended Utah University.

Lisa is a social butterfly who is active on social media. With around 13.5k followers on Instagram, she often posts pictures of her son’s achievements and games. Apart from being a super mom, Lisa is a businesswoman and health enthusiast. ‘Live Life Legit’ is her health business. She also owns a clothing business. Additionally, she gives dancing lessons at gyms.

Everything about Mike Wilson and his career

Isaac's father Mike, a former athlete, is of Hawaiian descent. His birth date and birth place are not known at this moment, but Mike lives in Utah with his wife and kids. Mr. Wilson attended Utah University, where he played as a defensive tackle with the college team.

While attending the university, Mike fell in love with Lisa. The college sweethearts tied the knot in 1977. The married couple are now devoted Mormons. Moreover, the senior Wilson owns several gas stations and has a few other businesses, as well, near Salt Lake City.

Let's learn more about Isaac Wilson and his 5 siblings

Isaac grew up playing football alongside his siblings. Three of his brothers, Zach, Josh and Micah, attended BYU. While the Wilsons enjoy fame, Isaac's sisters Whitney and Sophie, lead private lives. The Wilsons are supportive of each other, and that has played an important role in their careers. Whether it's Zach’s NFL draft with the New York Jets or Isaac’s college announcement, the whole family was present and cheered for their family's star boys.

