Who is Isaac Wilson? Meet Zach Wilson's brother and 4-star prospect with 13 scholarship offers

Zach Wilson and his brother Isaac Wilson are facing very different times. With Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets from the Green Bay Packers, Zach faces an uncertain future. That is not to say that his NFL career is over, but he will have to work doubly hard to get back somewhere as a starting quarterback.

Isaac Wilson also faces an uncertain future. While his older brother struggles to figure out where he will play, Isaac is weighing up multiple options for where he can go. The high school quarterback has 13 scholarship offers, with the latest being UCLA.

What remains fascinating is that among other schools, BYU and Utah are both offering him a scholarship. Zach Wilson, of course, played for BYU and two of his brothers play for the same program as well. Their father, Mike Wilson, on the other hand, played as a defensive tackle for Utah and that's where he met their mother as well. BYU and Utah are historical rivals, and given their connections with the Wilson family, it will be fascinating to see if Isaac Wilson chooses either of them.

Will Isaac Wilson follow Zach Wilson to the NFL one day?

Isaac Wilson currently plays high school football at Corner Canyon High School. He is a 4-star prospect. His brother, Zach Wilson, who was selected second overall in the NFL draft, was only a 3-star recruit from the same high school.

Isaac Wilson's current stats for the 2022-23 season read 40 passing touchdowns and 17 interceptions at a 61.8 percent completion rate. He also added five rushing touchdowns to that. He is a second-semester junior right now.

Isaac Wilson is the youngest of Mike and Lisa Wilson's children. His eldest brother, Zach, plays quarterback for the New York Jets. His other two older siblings, Josh and Micah, are both linebackers for BYU.

Now comes the biggest question: where will Isaac end up playing? It will be fascinating to see whether he follows his parents and goes to Utah or follows his brothers and goes to BYU. Or he may choose to carve his own path and go somewhere else completely.

Isaac Wilson @Isaac_kawika After a great talk with coach whittingham @UtahCoachWhitt I am excited to say I have received an offer to the university of Utah, My dads Alma mater. Had to try and find an old pic of him @wilsonohana After a great talk with coach whittingham @UtahCoachWhitt I am excited to say I have received an offer to the university of Utah, My dads Alma mater. Had to try and find an old pic of him @wilsonohana. https://t.co/5LjWSHtsxi

One of the reasons Zach Wilson did not follow his parents into Utah is because they did not give him a scholarship offer. He was initially committed to Boise State before the offer came in from BYU. Given what he has already achieved in his career, his current predicament notwithstanding, his younger brother seems to be on a higher trajectory than him.

Over the coming years, Isaac Wilson will choose and play for a university where he will try to make a name for himself as his eldest brother has. If everything goes well, he will be hoping to go as high or even better than his brother in the NFL Draft.

Right now, with all the doom and gloom surrounding Zach Wilson after Aaron Rodgers' trade, it is easy to forget that he is still a young NFL quarterback who may have many years to go. And for the wider Wilson family, with two brothers already playing football at university and Isaac looking on a path to eclipse his eldest brother, the future looks even rosier.

Going the way it has, even if Zach Wilson is not able to claim back his starting position as a quarterback, his youngest brother might just come in and avenge him and his family in the future.

