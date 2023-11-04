Who is Jackson State female kicker, Leilani Armenta? A closer look at the woman with first score in FCS HBCU game

Leilani Armenta has become the talk of the town at Jackson State. Last weekend, she became the first female kicker to score a field goal in an FSC HBCU game.

Armenta etched her name in history on Saturday, Oct. 28, when she kicked a PAT in the second quarter of the Tigers' Week 9 game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. She converted two more field goals in the fourth quarter to help Jackson State to a 40-14 win.

Since Armenta is making quite an impression at the college football level, fans have been curious to learn more about her personal life.

All we know about Jackson State kicker Leilani Armenta

Leilani Armenta was born in Ventura, CA, and is reportedly of Mexican-American heritage. She attended Saint Bonaventure High School and had an affinity for football and soccer while growing up.

Armenta was quite good at soccer and helped Bonaventure win the 2021 CIF championship. It also explains why she served as a kicker for the high school football team.

The multi-talented athlete continues to play both sports for Jackson State in 2023. She is currently a freshman but is making a name for herself at the collegiate level.

Armenta made her first appearance for the Tigers football team in a match against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Sept. 23 when she did kickoffs for Jackson State. However, she stole the limelight last weekend when she made three field goals against Arkansas.

According to reports, Armenta had torn her ACL during Jackson State's soccer season but made her recovery in time to feature for the football team as well.

Jackson State Tigers schedule for remainder of the 2023 CFB season

The Jackson State Tigers are currently second in the SWAC East with a 6-3 record. They will face the Texas Southern Tigers in Week 10 on Saturday, Nov. 4

The Tigers will play the final game of their 2023 regular season against the Alcorn State Braves on Saturday, Nov. 18. Armenta will be hoping to get a few more opportunities to showcase her talents in Jackson State's two remaining games this campaign.