Who are the James Madison vs Air Force announcers today on ABC? All about the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl game's coverage team

James Madison vs Air Force will be the two teams locking horns for the 2023 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. While one is a newcomer to this point in the postseason, the other has been here earlier and won some of it as well. But that's only one story of many others that are part of this game.

For the James Madison Dukes, this is their first appearance at a Bowl game. They earned the right to be here due to their excellent 11-1 record, which saw them almost blaze through their competition. Even their lone loss against Appalachian State didn't dent their performance much, and that's saying a lot.

On the other hand, the Air Force Falcons have had a downer to close their regular season. After starting undefeated in eight games, they dropped their last four and are reeling heading into this game. Granted, they did lose their starting QB to an injury in Week 7 and he hasn't been 100 percent since. As a result, they're the clear underdogs in this game and will likely play with a chip on their shoulder.

Who are the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Announcers Today?

The broadcast for the James Madison vs Air Force clash will be led by Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, and Paul Carcaterra. The voices on the Bowl Season radio will be Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, and Chris Mycoskie.

What time is the James Madison vs Air Force game Today?

The Armed Forces Bowl is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the James Madison vs Air Force game Today?

The Dukes saw a lot of changes in their squad, alongside the big coaching switch. Former head coach Curt Cignetti has now moved to Indiana, followed by them losing their QB1, top receiver, two best running backs, and three best tacklers to the transfer portal. So pundits could go and say that the team that went 11-1 on the year is not the same team that will show up in the Armed Forces Bowl.

As for the Falcons, all they want is likely a chance at redemption, which begins and ends with this one game. They lost massive momentum down the stretch after QB1 Zac Larrier's knee injury. But while that was devastating, they're nearly healthy now and have a chance to prove themselves against a nationally-ranked team.

Aside from that, this is also their first clash against such an opponent since the 2002 San Francisco Bowl, when they took on the #19 Virginia Tech.

