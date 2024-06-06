Who is Jayda Coleman's fiancé, Billy Bowman Jr.? Looking at Oklahoma softball player's relationship

Jayda Coleman, a senior outfielder, is leading the charge for the Oklahoma Sooners' softball team. Coleman is a driving force behind the Sooners' impressive run in the Women's College World Series. Oklahoma is one of the eight teams left in the NCAA tournament and is also No. 2 in the tournament.

Coleman is engaged to Billy Bowman Jr., a star defensive back for the Oklahoma Sooners football team. The couple announced their engagement news on Instagram on New Year's Day in 2024:

"The Bowman’s.”

The couple met at the University of Oklahoma, and while Coleman is focusing on securing a championship title, Bowman is gearing up for his senior season this fall. This World Series run is particularly significant for Coleman, as it marks the final chapter in her collegiate softball career.

Bowman dominated last season, securing a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team. But his achievements speak for themselves, as he led the nation with six interceptions, a feat he amplified by turning three into touchdowns. He also rewrote Oklahoma's record for interception return yards, racking up 238 yards.

Jayda Coleman's heartfelt celebration for fiancé Billy Bowman's 21st birthday

Billy Bowman Jr. enjoyed an early birthday celebration with Jayda Coleman, in January. The couple got engaged just after the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl season finale and shared their joy with photos from the celebration posted by Coleman on Instagram.

Bowman's 21st birthday, which was on January 29, was marked by a special dinner. Jayda Coleman shared a collage of the pictures from the celebration on her Instagram story, which she captioned:

“21st birthday dinner for my fiance."

The couple has also shared pictures of their proposal, Bowman created a memorable scene with rose petals, photo albums of their memories, and the words "Marry Me" spelled out on the table, which Coleman happily accepted.