$190,000 NIL-valued Billy Bowman Jr.’s fiancé Jayda Coleman goes down memory lane as Oklahoma DB celebrates 21st birthday

Billy Bowman Jr.’s fiancé Jayda Coleman took a trip down the memory lane on the Oklahoma defensive back’s special and shared a collage of memorable visuals from their time together with fans on Instagram. The Sooners softball star also wrote a sweet note for Bowman on his birthday.

The defensive back turned 21 on Monday, two days after his fiancé went out with him for his birthday dinner.

Coleman is preparing for the start of the NCAA softball season in about a week and has to pay her full attention towards her goal of a fourth straight national championship. But she did not forget to plan a sweet surprise for her love to make his special day even more special.

Here is the collage of memories shared by Billy Bowman Jr.’s girlfriend on his 21st birthday:

“Screaming happy birthday to my best friend. Finally 21! I love you,” Coleman wrote in her Instagram story.

The collage contained happy memories for the couple, including their dates, vacations and much more. One of the visuals was from the moment the Sooners football star popped the question to the Oklahoma softball star.

Bowman got engaged to Coleman after the end of the 2023 football season with the team’s loss at the Alamo Bowl. It happened in a romantic dinner setting, with rose petals and lighted alphabets.

While Bowman got his sweet birthday wish, he had a birthday dinner with his fiancé and friends a few days ago.

Billy Bowman Jr.’s birthday dinner with Jayda Coleman and friends

A couple of days before his actual birthday, Billy Bowman went out for his birthday dinner with fiancé Jayda Coleman and a few friends. Coleman took to Instagram to share snippets from the dinner with fans, including two couple photos, and one with the whole group.

“21st birthday dinner with my fiancé,” Coleman wrote with the snaps.

Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman Jr.'s birthday dinner.

The defensive back has forfeited the 2024 NFL Draft to return for one more season with the Sooners. But before he hits the football field, he will definitely be cheering for his softball star fiancée in her quest to defend the national title for the school.

