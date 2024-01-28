Billy Bowman Jr.’s fiancé Jayda Coleman wishes Oklahoma DB on his special day - “21st birthday dinner for my fiancé”

Billy Bowman Jr. got a special birthday wish from his lady love a bit earlier than expected. The Oklahoma defensive back’s fiancée Jayda Coleman took to Instagram to share snippets of an early birthday dinner for him. She also wrote a sweet message with the collage she shared.

Bowman Jr., a key player for the Oklahoma Sooners football team, will turn 21 on January 29. He contributed to the team’s impressive performance in the 2023 season. Now, he is enjoying the offseason with his fiancée Jayda Coleman, who is a softball star.

His fiancée shared some snippets of their celebration for his 21st birthday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“21st birthday dinner for my fiance,” Coleman wrote in her Instagram story.

A collage shared by Jayda Coleman on Instagram.

The couple got engaged just weeks ago, right after the Sooners football season ended with the Alamo Bowl. Bowman went out of his way to make the proposal special by decorating the dinner table with rose petals and photo albums of their memories. He also spelled out ‘Marry Me’ with alphabets on the table. She happily accepted his proposal.

Bowman is taking a break from football, but his fiancée Coleman is gearing up for the Sooners softball season. They will play 22 games at their new home, Love’s Field. Coleman and her teammates are aiming for their fourth consecutive national title. Meanwhile, Bowman is getting ready for his last season with the Sooners football team, hoping to win the Jim Thorpe Award.

Also read: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman Jr. cheers on fiancée Jayda Coleman as 3x National Champion heads into softball preseason - “Almost showtime”

A look at Billy Bowman Jr.’s numbers for the 2023 season

The Oklahoma Sooners saw a resurgence in 2023 after a par first season under Brent Venables in 2022. A big reason for that, apart from a flowy offense, was a sturdy defense with Billy Bowman Jr. at the heart of it. The defensive back put on some great numbers in the just-concluded season to put the team's record at par with what Lincoln Riley left them at.

Billy Bowman Jr. had an impressive season for the Sooners, recording 63 tackles (37 solo) and six interceptions (three returned for touchdowns) in 12 games. He also broke up four passes and helped Oklahoma finish 10-2 overall. However, the Sooners could not end their bowl game losing streak under coach Brent Venables, falling to Arizona Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl. Will an energized Billy Bowman Jr. be able to get them some silverware next season?

Also read: College football players returning in 2024: Full list of players who are coming back in 2024