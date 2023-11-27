Who is Jeff Lebby's father-in-law, Art Briles? Looking at Mississippi State's HC's family tree

The Mississippi State University has gone with Jeff Lebby, the son-in-law of Art Briles, as its new HC. Briles, the father of the coach's wife, Staley Lebby, gave Lebby his first real chance at coaching. Briles is the former Houston Cougars (2002-2007) and Baylor Bears' (2008-2015) head coach. He was later forced to resign due to a sexual harassment scandal at the latter school.

Jeff Lebby worked under Briles between 2008 and 2015 in several coaching positions with Baylor. He later joined Southeastern as its offensive coordinator after Briles's dismissal. Lebby became the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at UCF (2018), Ole Miss (2020) and Oklahoma (2022). Mississippi State is his first shot at a head coaching gig.

Does Jeff Lebby have kids with Staley Lebby/Briles? Who are his parents?

Yes, Jeff Lebby has two kids with Staley Lebby: a daughter, Kora, and a son, Kane. Jeff Lebby's parents are Kathy and Michael Lebby, who also had another kid named Kyle Lebby. They were both born in McGregor, Texas.

Why did Baylor fire Art Briles?

During Art Briles's tenure as the head coach of the Bears, the school was rocked by a sexual assault scandal involving some of the student-athletes under his care. A series of players were involved in criminal indictments related to sexual assault cases, with several of them being convicted.

Linebacker Tevin Elliot was sentenced to 20 years of prison time in 2014. Defensive end Sam Ukwuachu was indicted but had his conviction reversed in 2019. Defensive end Shawn Oakman was also charged in 2016 but was found not guilty. A university-sponsored report concluded the following:

“A cultural perception that football was above the rules.”

The final report was never made public, for which the school was criticized. Briles, university president Ken Starr, athletic director Ian McCaw and Title IX coordinator Patty Crawford either resigned or were dismissed following the scandal.