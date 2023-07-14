Who is Jeremy Pruitt's wife, Casey Pruitt? How the former Tennessee compliance officer avoided show cause

Casey Pruitt is the wife of former Tennessee Volunteers football coach Jeremy Pruitt. She was a former NCAA compliance worker and worked in the athletic departments of Troy University, Florida State University and the University of Oklahoma from 2009-13 making sure the NCAA rules were enforced.

Casey Pruitt did not receive a show-cause penalty, and it makes sense. That penalty is typically meant for college coaches who have broken NCAA rules. If she received one, it would be symbolic as she has not worked for a collegiate program in over a decade.

What did Casey Pruitt do in terms of the Tennessee Volunteers investigation?

Casey Pruitt was implicated in two of the 18 highest-level violations. She was identified throughout her documents by name, "former head football coach's wife," "Booster 1" or "representative of the institution's athletics interests."

According to the investigators, Jeremy and Casey Pruitt paid $6,000 for a down payment on a 2017 Nissan Armada to a recruit's mother. The recruit came to Tennessee, and from Jan. 28, 2019, through March 26, 2021, the Pruitts paid 25 monthly payments of $500 for the car. Casey Pruitt occasionally delivered the money to the mother's residence.

In another incident, a player's mother claimed that Casey Pruitt paid her $1,600 cash for a Knoxville, Tennessee, rental home's security deposit.

What is next for the Pruitt family?

It seems as if the Pruitt family is going to be out of the college football world for the next few years. Jeremy Pruitt has been given a six-year show-cause penalty as well as a one-year suspension if hired by an NCAA program.

Outside of a potential statement about the punishments levied by the NCAA, the Pruitts will likely not be heard from. The two have been outside of the public eye since Jeremy Pruitt was not retained by the New York Giants after the 2021 NFL season.

They will likely be told to keep themselves away for the next year or so and it will probably be a matter of time before Jeremy Pruitt is in line to become the next defensive coordinator of a collegiate program. Until that time though, expect to have very little commenting or publicity surrounding the family.

Do you expect that either Casey or Jeremy Pruitt will have another chance in the world of college football or was this the final strike?

