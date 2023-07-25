Who is Jimbo Fisher's ex-wife, Candi? Taking a closer look at the personal life of Texas A&M head coach

Jimbo Fisher epitomizes a modern college football coach: charismatic, confident, self-assured and enigmatic. But that’s not all to him. The Texas A&M coach has led a fascinating and dramatic personal life that can rival the plot of any Hollywood blockbuster.

In this article, we take a dive into Fisher’s dramatic personal life, especially his ex-wife, Candi.

Who is Candi Fisher? What is there to the name than the mere fact of being the ex-wife of one of the most famous college football coaches?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Born Candace Leigh Coogler in Alabama, Candi grew up with her parents and two siblings. She chairs the non-profit organization “Kidz1stFund.” The organization is focused on creating awareness about Fanconi Anemia, a rare condition that affects the bone marrow.

Candi attended Samford University in Alabama, where she met Jimbo Fisher, who was then a quarterback on the school’s football team. The two got involved and finally got married in 1989. Their marriage lasted for 22 years until they divorced.

They have two children together, Trey and Ethan. Ethan was diagnosed with Fanconi Anemia, and his experience is one of the motivating factors that led Candi to found Kidz1stFund. Her elder son, Trey, followed in his dad’s footsteps and played quarterback for the University of Tennessee at Martin football team.

Jimbo Fisher and his divorce from Candi Fisher

LSU vs. Texas A&M

Candi and Jimbo Fisher announced their separation in June 2015 after over two decades of marriage. According to reports, the couple broke apart due to alleged infidelity and extramarital affairs by Candi.

Two names implicated during the divorce proceedings were that of ex-football player Taylor Jacobs and Owen Long, former tennis player for FSU. The divorce was finalized in Dec. 2015, and a $3.4 million alimony was given to Candi and $4500 monthly in child support. She lost out on the alimony during further negotiations.

In 2020, Jimbo Fisher remarried after five years of the divorce. He got married to Courtney Harrison Fisher. The two became acquainted during Fisher’s time at FSU. Fisher has a stepson, Keller, from Courtney Harrison's earlier marriage.

His brother, Bryan, was the defensive coordinator at FSU. Now he teaches and is in charge of the family’s farm. Their mother, Gloria, is a chemistry teacher at Robert C. Byrd High School.

Jumbo Fisher’s story is just another pointer: after the floodlights, sports personalities return to being humans. This means having real-life problems they cope with and face in their own ways.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!