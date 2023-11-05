Who is Kyle McCord's dad, Derek McCord? Exploring the legacy of former Rutgers QB

In college football, stories often run deeper than the touchdowns and wins on the field. One such story is that of Kyle McCord, the emerging star quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Behind this remarkable journey lies his father, Derek McCord, a former Rutgers quarterback whose own football career has made an enduring mark on the sport.

Kyle, a talented junior quarterback at Ohio State, is lighting up the world of college football. His talent became apparent when he was called upon to start against Akron in 2021, resulting in a remarkable game where he completed 13 of 18 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns. This performance earned him the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week award.

This season, Kyle McCord has led the undefeated Buckeyes from the front with 1,937 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception.

Who is Kyle McCord’s Dad, Derek McCord?

Derek McCord is a prominent figure in college football, known primarily as the father of Kyle McCord, a rising star in the sport. Derek's football journey is intertwined with his alma mater, Rutgers University, and has left an indelible mark on the game.

Derek, a Rutgers alumnus, lived his football dream as a quarterback at the university during the late 1980s and early 1990s. He played for the Scarlet Knights from 1988 to 1992.

Derek McCord also enjoyed his recognition as a two-time All-Big East selection. These accolades serve as a testament to his talent and contributions to the team's success during his tenure at the university.

Derek McCord’s time at Rutgers

At Rutgers, Derek made a significant impact, starting 38 games and earning a reputation as a four-year letter winner. His passing statistics showcase his skill and dedication on the field, with 39 completions out of 82 attempts for 441 yards and three touchdowns.

Derek's connection to Rutgers runs deep, not just as a player but as a family man. It was at Rutgers where he met his wife, Stacy, during his playing days, setting the stage for their unique football journey. Together, they nurtured their two football-obsessed sons, instilling a love for the game.

Derek has witnessed some of the most memorable moments in Rutgers football history, including historic upsets over top-ranked teams in 2006 and 2007.

The legacy of the McCord family is not just about their achievements but also about the unwavering support and the nurturing environment that propelled Kyle McCord to his current status as Ohio State's starting quarterback.