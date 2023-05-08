Logan Ryan's net worth: How much is the former Patriots star worth in 2023?

Logan Ryan had a noteworthy 10-season career in the NFL. The strong safety played for the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He notably won two Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Ryan was born in Berlin, New Jersey, and started football during his days at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees. He played as a cornerback and quarterback. He committed to Rutgers University after high school and played as a cornerback in college football.

After three seasons with the Rutgers Scarlet Knight football program, Ryan decided to forego his senior year of eligibility in college football and declared for the 2013 NFL Draft. He was selected as the 83rd overall pick by the New England Patriots.

Ryan signed contracts that could have earned him a maximum of approximately $70 million as an NFL player, with a total guarantee of $34 million. However, the former cornerback was only able to earn $57 million.

As of 2023, the former Patriot safety reportedly has a net worth of $4 million. The Rutgers alum made most of his wealth from his football career and has kept most of his life private.

He is currently a free agent after his one-year deal with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the 2022 season. He will definitely hope to continue playing in the NFL next season in a bid to earn more and increase his net worth.

Logan Ryan’s career in the NFL

Logan Ryan's time in the NFL saw him appear in a total of 149 games in 10 seasons. He started 121 of those games. Ryan played as a right cornerback, left cornerback, free safety, as well as a strong safety.

Ryan recorded 742 combine tackles, 19 tackle-for-loss, 26 quarterback hits and 13 sacks. He also posted 98 passes, defended 19 interceptions, 15 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

His stats put him among the most consistent defensive players over the past decade in the NFL. We will have to wait to see if Ryan secures another contract. Nonetheless, Logan Ryan made a mark in the NFL and has two Super Bowls to show for it.

