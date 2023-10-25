Where did Travis Kelce grow up? All about Chiefs TE’s journey to NFL

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is one of the most popular players in today's NFL. The perennial Pro Bowler is a key member of the Chiefs' dynasty, and he is Patrick Mahomes' favorite target.

Travis Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, with his older brother Jason Kelce and his parents in a football-loving household. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Kelce brothers are well on their way to becoming Hall of Famers when they hang up their cleats.

In this piece, we will take a look at Travis' early life, his college football career, and finally, his NFL legacy. So, without further ado, let's delve into Travis' world.

Travis Kelce's Early Life

Kelce was born to Ed and Donna Kelce, who worked in steel and banking, respectively. Travis is younger by 23 months than his brother, Jason, who also went on to play in the NFL.

The Kelce brothers developed a close yet competitive bond, as they shared numerous interests, most notably in sports. The duo even admitted in a 2020 interview with Sports Illustrated that they had a lot of fights growing up. Thankfully, that never weakened their brotherly bond.

Travis Kelce's College Football Career

Travis was a multi-sport athlete in high school, as he attended Cleveland Heights High School in his hometown. However, he mostly focused on football when it became clear that he'd need to focus on one sport at the collegiate level.

Eventually, he was recruited by a handful of major collegiate programs, finally accepting a scholarship offer from the University of Cincinnati. They already had his older brother Jason Kelce on their roster, so it didn't come as a surprise that Travis chose the school over arguably better programs in Akron, Eastern Michigan, and Miami.

Travis had a stellar college career filled with laurels, some controversies, and a reputation that screamed elite tight-end prospect. He earned 2012 first-team All-Big East honors and a stat line of 59 receptions, 875 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns in 35 games.

Travis Kelce's NFL Legacy

Travis' college football performances were good enough to get him on the Kansas City Chiefs draft board. Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid selected him in round three of the 2013 Draft. Reid was already familiar with Travis' game, as he coached his brother, Jason Kelce in 2011 during his time with Philadelphia Eagles.

Since joining the Chiefs, Travis has arguably become the league's best pass-catching tight end, and he has the accolades to prove it.

Kelce has two Super Bowl rings, four first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl selections, and a spot on the coveted NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He came a long way from Cleveland Heights, eventually becoming synonymous with excellence on the global stage.