Who is Lane Kiffin's girlfriend, Jennifer Dardano? Exploring the Ole Miss HC's personal life and current relationship status 

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin is one of the most familiar names in college football, especially in the SEC. Likewise, his relationship with girlfriend Jennifer Dardano happens to be a hot topic of discussion in the celebrity world.

His initial breakout as a football coach came when he took the reins at the NFL side, the Oakland Raiders, in 2007 as a 32-year-old. At the time, he was the youngest NFL head coach of the modern era, until Sean McVay snatched the claim in 2017 while coaching the Rams.

Lane Kiffin's relationship with Jennifer Dardano

Kiffin's life outside football features his love story with his girlfriend, Jennifer Dardano, a realtor. Kiffin and Dardano are believed to have started dating in 2017, right after Kiffin divorced his ex-wife, Layla Reaves.

They seem to have met way before then, as Dardano is a graduate of USC, where Kiffin previously worked as offensive coordinator and later as head coach. At that time, Kiffin was still married to Layla Reaves. The two had gotten married in 2004 and remained so until their divorce in 2016. With Reaves, Kiffin has three children.

Dardani originally hails from Alabama, but she grew up in Florida. During her college days, she was associated with the Junior League of Boca Raton's recruitment board. Later, she became a Development Onsite Salesperson at 1200 in Hillsboro Beach.

Per multiple reports, Jennifer Dardano is a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman, Florida, specializing in luxury estates and waterfront homes. Her net worth is estimated at around $500k.

Lane Kiffin's personal football connections and coaching career

Lane Kiffin comes from a family with deep football connections. His dad, Monte Kiffin, is a longtime defensive coordinator in the NFL. His brother, Chris, played as a defensive lineman for Colorado State and now works as the defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns.

His ex-father-in-law also played college football for the Florida Gators and went on to have a successful career as a quarterback in the NFL and USFL.

Lane Kiffin has achieved an 85-47 record as a coach in charge of four different schools; USC, Tennessee, Florida Atlantic, and Ole Miss. His innovative offensive schemes and top recruiting ability are two features that have marked him out as a coach.

He was the offensive coordinator at USC from 2005 to 2006. His next job saw him in charge of the Oakland Raiders in the NFL, but his time there wasn't impressive.

He made a return to college football with a job as the coach of the Tennessee Vols. After getting fired at Tennessee, he returned again to USC, this time as the head coach of the Trojans.

Kiffin left USC in 2013 and took up a role as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. His next stop after Alabama was Florida Atlantic, where he was again the head coach from 2017 to 2019. He has been calling the moves at Ole Miss since 2020.

