Who is Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark? Former Air Force LB rumored to become next CFP executive director

According to reports, Richard M. Clark has been identified as the primary candidate to assume the role of the next College Football Playoff executive director. He is in line to replace Bill Hancock, who has been in the role since the formation and will be retiring in February 2025.

ESPN reports that he has garnered favor with the College Football Playoff decision-makers due to his extensive history of leadership. Clark also impressed during the interview process and emerged as the top candidate from a pool of three finalists who interviewed in person this week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who is Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark?

Richard M. Clark is a United States Air Force lieutenant general who currently serves as the 21st Superintendent of the United States Air Force Academy. He was, before then, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration from October 2018 to August 2020.

Clark has held the position of the Air Force Academy's superintendent since September 2020. However, he reportedly informed academy staff and cadets during his fall address that he intends to retire from the superintendent role at the conclusion of the current academic year.

His long career in the Air Force has seen him achieve the rating of a command pilot, boasting a flight time of more than 4200 hours, with over 400 of those hours in combat. He has flown various aircraft, including the B-1 Lancer, EC-135 Looking Glass, KC-135 Stratotanker, T-1 Jayhawk, T-38 Talon, T-6 Texan II, and Learjet C-21.

Richard M. Clark notably held the position of the Commandant of Cadets at the United States Air Force Academy between 2010 and 2012. He subsequently assumed command of the Third Air Force at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, in 2016.

His illustrious military career has also seen him command bases across the United States, serving as a White House fellow, and fulfilling the role of a senior defense official in Egypt. He notably played as a linebacker for Air Force Academy in the 1980s.

Potential tenure as CFP executive director

Richard M. Clark assumes leadership of the College Football Playoff during a time of significant change in college football. A new structure for the playoffs involving 12 teams and a substantial wave of conference realignment, primarily motivated by the pursuit of financial gains.

He was initially considered to become a member of the CFP Selection Committee next year. However, he could be set to take a bigger role in the organization if everything falls into place. Entering the stage at such a pivotal moment, it's evident that Clark will have a lot to handle.