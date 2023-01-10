Who are Max Duggan's parents, Jim and Debra? Meet the TCU QB's family

Max Duggan will lead the offense for the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship on Monday (January 9). However, the quarterback will need to be at his best if he is to get his team past the Georgia Bulldogs, who are undefeated this season.

As Duggan is close to attaining glory and reaching new heights with his college honors, football fans want to learn more about his family and personal life.

Max was born on March 21, 2001, as the youngest child of Debra Dodds and Jim Duggan. Jim was a high school coach at Council Bluffs Lewis Central in Iowa. Meanwhile, Debra was an athlete and multi-sport competitor at Algona Garrigan and later at the University of South Dakota.

Max's two older siblings, Sam and Megan, were both adopted from South Korea. As both his parents were into sports, Max played football, baseball, and basketball while competing in track and field events as well. However, he took a liking to football and quickly rose through the ranks in Iowa.

Max finished second in the Heisman Trophy race this season and became only the third Iowan to be named a finalist. However, he still has unfinished business with the TCU Horned Frogs this campaign.

Max Duggan's stats this season

TCU Horned Frogs QB Max Duggan

Max Duggan has enjoyed another exceptional season with the Horned Frogs. He has added a total of 3,546 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. The quarterback has also managed 461 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

He has led TCU to 13 wins and one defeat this season. The 21-year-old threw for 225 yards and added four touchdowns in total to get the Horned Frogs over the line against the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl last week.

Nonetheless, Max Duggan and the TCU Horned Frogs will face the toughest challenge of their season when they lock horns with the Bulldogs for the College Football National Championship.

Poll : 0 votes