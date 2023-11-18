Who is Michigan's new LB coach, Rick Minter? More about Chris Partridge's replacement

On Friday, the Michigan Wolverines relieved Chris Partridge and elevated Rick Minter as their new linebackers coach. The news comes only a day after Michigan announced that Jim Harbaugh would serve his three-game suspension levied by the conference around a sign-stealing scandal.

Minter was born on Oct. 4, 1954, in Nash, Texas. He attended Texas High School in Texarkana and graduated from Henderson State University with a master's degree.

Minter started his coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at Henderson State University in 1977. He has worked with a number of other prominent programs, including Notre Dame and South Carolina.

Minter got his first and only head coaching job in 1993 with the Cincinnati Bearcats. He served the team for 10 years and recorded a 54-63-1 record with them.

In 2013, Minter was appointed as the linebackers coach for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. He held the role for three seasons before returning to coach at the collegiate level.

Minter was appointed as the defensive assistant coach for the Wolverines in 2022.

Who is Rick Minter's son, Jesse Minter?

Rick Minter's son, Jesse Pinter, was born on May 9, 1983, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He played as a wideout with Mount St. Joseph High School from 2002 to 2005.

Jesse began his coaching career in 2006, serving as a defensive intern for Notre Dame. He currently works as the defensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines.

Like his father, Jesse has worked with several collegiate programs across his career. He was a part of the NFL's Baltimore Ravens coaching staff from 2017 to 2020.

Jesse is married to Rachelle, his long-term partner. The couple has three children: Millie, a daughter, and Monte and Mac, sons.