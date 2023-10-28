The Michigan State vs Minnesota game of week 9 will be an interesting clash of the Big Ten conference. The Minnesota Golden Gophers currently have the advantage, winning four out of the seven games they've played this campaign.

Following their 10-52 loss to the Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota managed to clinch a 10-12 win over Iowa after a hard-fought battle in week 8.

The Hawkeyes were in the lead heading into the second half, but three field goals from Dragan Kesich in the third and fourth quarter ended the game in their favor. Now coach PJ Fleck will be looking forward to taking advantage of this momentum.

On the other hand, the Michigan State Spartans have succumbed to a five-game winning streak heading into week 9. Their last win was against Richmond in week 2, after which it had been a downhill ride for the team.

Last weekend, they were completely whitewashed by the Michigan Wolverines(0-49). Now, it will be a mental challenge for the Spartans to make a comeback against Minnesota.

Michigan State vs Minnesota game announcers

Fans can watch the Michigan State vs Minnesota game on the Big Ten network. Apart from this, the live stream of the game will also be available on the FuboTV app.

The Big Ten crew that will cover this week 9 showdown includes Cory Provus, Jake Butt, and Brooke Fletcher. Provus will be calling the game play-by-play, while Jake Butt will take over as the color commentator from the studio.

Apart from them, Brooke Fletcher will be on the sidelines reporting the game as a sideline reporter.

What time is the Michigan State vs Minnesota game?

The Michigan State vs Minnesota game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 28. It is slated to kick off at around 3:30 p.m. ET at the Huntington Bank Stadium, the home turf of the Gophers.

What to expect in the Michigan State vs Minnesota game?

The Michigan State Spartans have a lot of concerns that need to be addressed. Offensively, their quarterbacks have not been performing that well, with both Noah Kim and Katin Houser delivering lackluster performances on the field.

With the way the Minnesota defense played last weekend, it looks like the Spartans will have another difficult time on the field scoring against their opponents.

On paper, the Golden Gophers look like the favorites in the clash. But will it all once again come down to the special teams like it did last weekend against Iowa?