Who is new Arkansas recruit Monte Harrison? All we know former MLB player’s return to college

Monte Harrison became the talk of the town on Tuesday after it was reported that he would return to college football after spending nearly a decade playing professional baseball. He spent three seasons in the MLB, playing for the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Angels.

Per an Arkansas spokesperson, Harrison committed to Arkansas as a walk-on on Monday. The 28-year-old will play as a wide receiver for the Razorbacks next season under coach Sam Pittman.

Amid Harrison's stunning decision to change sports and return to school, fans have been curious to learn more about the former MLB outfielder.

All we know about Monte Harrison

Former Miami Marlins star Monte Harrison

Monte Harrison was born on Aug. 10, 1995, in Lee's Summit, Missouri. His father, Jack, reportedly died due to a heart attack when Monte was in the first grade. Monte is the brother of former NBA player Shaquille Harrison.

Harrison was inclined toward playing sports and participated in football, baseball and basketball at Lee's Summit West High School.

As a football player in his senior year, Harrison racked up 1,007 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 60 receptions. He also added 198 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He committed to the University of Nebraska in July 2013 to pursue a football career.

However, since Harrison also played baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers changed his focus when they selected him 50th overall in the 2014 MLB draft. He then pursued a baseball career with the NL Central Division team.

In January 2018, the Brewers traded Harrison to the Miami Marlins. He made his MLB debut with the team on Aug. 3, 2020. He hit just .170 over 51 plate appearances, and he played just nine games in 2021.

In April 2022, Harrison signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The outfielder was promoted to the team's major league roster in June.

Harrison played nine games before the Angels designated him for assignment. He returned to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023 when he signed a minor league deal with the team. He featured in 88 games for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds in 2023.

Here's a look at Monte Harrison's stats in the three seasons he played in the MLB:

Season Team Games AVG HR RBI OPS 2020 Marlins 32 .170 1 3 .491 2021 Marlins 9 .200 0 0 .500 2022 Angels 9 .182 1 3 .812 Career 50 .176 2 6 .547

Harrison will now make the switch back to football and fulfill his dream of playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

