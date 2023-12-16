Who are New Mexico State vs Fresno State announcers today on ESPN? All about New Mexico Bowl game's coverage team

For the 2023 New Mexico Bowl, New Mexico State versus Fresno State will be the headliners: two teams that have been at the top half of their conferences with their 8-4 and 10-4 slates, respectively. But that said, this year's Bowl game should be more than enough to show who is the better team – so fans better prepare for what could be an exciting contest.

The Aggies are heading into this New Mexico Bowl having gone undefeated in four total Bowl games in their team's history. Aside from that, they've also been basically on fire, winning eight straight wins before being brought back down to Earth in the CUSA championship.

With Fresno State almost stumbling out of the gate to close their regular season campaign, the favorites in this game are very clear. The Bulldogs are heading into the 2023 New Mexico Bowl having lost their last three games. They're also coming in without head coach Jeff Tedford, who is out due to health concerns.

New Mexico State vs Fresno State Announcers Today

The New Mexico State vs Fresno State clash at the New Mexico Bowl will be broadcast by Clay Matvick as the play-by-play announcer, Rod Gilmore as the analyst, and Lauren Sisler as the sideline reporter.

What time is the New Mexico State vs Fresno State Game Today?

The New Mexico Bowl featuring New Mexico State vs Fresno State is set for a 5:45 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the New Mexico State vs Fresno State Today?

With their recent failure to capture the CUSA conference title, New Mexico State is likely to play with a vengeance against a struggling Fresno State squad. It's been quite a while since the Bulldogs' scorching hot 8-1 start, which was ended by the mediocre San Jose State Spartans who ran them out of the building, 42-18.

Whatever happens in this Bowl game, however, it's got to be a bounce-back game for Fresno State. A Bowl win will be the feather to the cap of a season that was supposed to be great – and yet was ended by them tripping over their own feet. Still, there is good indication that the Bulldogs' defense could get a bit overmatched against New Mexico's ground game, which is ranked 13th in rush yards per game and fouth in yards per rush.

Fresno State's rushing defense, on the other hand, never cracks the top 50 – not even the top 70 – in any category.

