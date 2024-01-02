Who sang the national anthem at the Rose Bowl today? Diving deeper into Alabama vs Michigan clash

The college football playoffs are here and the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl. Both teams are ready to have a go at the playoff semi-final for a shot at the national championship game a week later. And the Rose Bowl brings with it a lot of tradition.

The 2024 Rose Bowl is going to be no different in that regard. But one question would be, who gets the honor of singing the national anthem at the game? Here is all we know about the Michigan vs Alabama clash.

Who sang the national anthem at the Rose Bowl today?

The Michigan Wolverines Marching band performed the national anthem in Pasadena, California, with no recording artist getting to take the microphone. It has been a tradition to have the marching bands of one of the contesting teams sing the national anthem of the country and Monday carried forward that tradition.

The Wolverines band has all the experience to perform in the spotlight as they have done it so many times in their history at different events. The over-a-century-old band has featured in Super Bowl VII and regularly in games featuring the Detroit Lions in the NFL and the Detroit Tigers in the MLB.

It is also their second time performing at this stage, with their maiden performance coming in the 1948 edition of the game. But can Michigan repeat the 49-0 result they had against the USC Trojans that year?

Who sang the national anthem at the 2023 Rose Bowl?

The honor of singing the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ at the 2023 edition of the game went to the Utah Utes marching band. The Utes took on the Penn State Nittany Lions in that game. While it wasn't a part of the college football playoffs last season, it certainly exhibited all the charms of the game.

The Nittany Lions went ahead to win that game by a margin of 14 points with a 35-21 scoreline. Who will be winning it this time around?

How to watch the 2024 Rose Bowl?

The 2024 edition of the game will be telecast live on ESPN from 5 PM ET. It can also be caught on Fubo for those who prefer their games to be live-streamed on the internet.

The winner of the game will meet the winner of the Sugar Bowl clash for the College Football national championship game in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Jan. 8.

