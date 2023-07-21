Who is Shane Beamers' wife, Emily Beamer? Exploring the personal life of South Carolina head coach

Shane Beamer had his first taste of a head coaching job in college football when he was hired by South Carolina in December 2020. He had previously served in various capacities at a few programs before then, starting as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech.

Coming this far, he has had years of wonderful support from his wife, Emily. She had always loved college football, having grown up in a college town and attending games from a young age. However, she became more immersed in the game after marrying Beamer.

According to Emily, the two met while she was working in sports information during her college days. She noted she was always in the press box on game days and met Shane there. They noticed each other when they were coming off the elevator, and it was love at first sight.

The two dated for a year and got engaged at the Homestead in Virginia during Christmas. They got married in June 2006 and lived in Starkville, Mississippi, for a year before Shane Beamer got his first role at South Carolina as an outside linebackers coach and special teams co-coordinator.

Emily Beamer's background and marriage to Shane Beamer

Emily Beamer is from Starkville, Mississippi. She attended Mississippi State, majoring in sports communication. She is a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.

Her father was responsible for her affinity with the world of college football.

Her father was a state trooper who traveled with the Mississippi State football team for 16 years. Emily grew up attending State game with her family. The entirety of her family are lifelong fans of the Mississippi State Bulldogs and relish the rivalry with Ole Miss.

Her marriage with the South Carolina coach has produced three children. Their first daughter, Sutton, was born in 2008 and was followed by another daughter, Olivia, who was born in 2010. The last child is a son named Hunter, who was born in 2013.

Emily is a committed wife and a stay-home mom who spends a lot of time with her kids. She focuses on her family and her own pursuits. Despite her husband's high-profile profession, she values her privacy.

She has also been actively involved in a number of charitable organizations and community development programs, especially in Starkville. This evidently highlights her compassionate nature and dedication to making a positive impact on the community.

