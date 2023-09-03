Who sings the College Gameday song? Know all about Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson is one of the new voices behind the latest version of ESPN's College GameDay theme song. The newest version of the theme song, “Comin' to Your City” debuted today during the week 1 episode of the show. The new version replaces the age-old version by Big & Rich.

Along with Lainey Wilson, Darius Rucker and the rock band, The Cadillac Three, feature on the new theme song. If you've been wondering who Lainey Wilson is, we take a look at the country musician in this article.

Who is Lainey Wilson?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Lainey Wilson is one of country music's fastest emerging sensations. Wilson is a country music singer and songwriter who was born in Baskin, Louisiana on May 19, 1992. She had an early interest in music and began performing when she was quite young.

She moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where she started to pursue a career in country music. She released her inaugural and eponymous album in 2014. In 2016, she followed up with a second album on the Lone Chief label.

Her 2019 EP included the smash song "Things a Man Oughta Know." The song was published as a single by BBR Music Group in 2020. It subsequently topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

On being the new voice of College GameDay, Lainey Wilson expressed her joy in a video put out by ESPN. She said,

"It means a lot to be the voice of 'College GameDay,' and I'll tell you what, I've got some very impressed family members now. When I called and I told them about this, they said, 'Alright, she's really doing something now.'"

In 2022, Wilson made her acting debut, featuring on the popular TV series, Yellowstone as Abby. The series also features her music in some scenes. In addition to her first two albums and her 2019 EP, Wilson has released two more studio albums. She released "Sayin' What I'm Thinking" in 2021 and "Bell Bottom Country" in 2022, both to critical and commercial acclaim.

Wilson confirmed her relationship with former NFL quarterback, Devlin Hodges in May, but later revealed on "The Bobby Bones Show" that they had been dating for over two years before the news became public.

Wilson's opportunity to sing on the College GameDay theme song is a recognition of her growth as a musical artist. It will also be a springboard for her career going forward.