Who are SMU-Tulane announcers in the AAC Championship Game today on ABC?

SMU vs Tulane rounds up the incredibly packed conference championship schedule for this year's CFB postseason. The Green Wave and the Mustangs are not that far off in terms of regular season records, and now, these two squads get to duke it out to see who really rules the AAC. The winner, of course, will likely book their ticket to the CFP.

SMU is the underdog heading into Tulane's home turf for this one. If they manage to win, they would earn their first conference title since way back in 1987 (via CBS Sports).

That was the year that the infamous NCAA "death penalty" suspension was levied on the Mustangs for allegedly blatant, repeated violations of the rules between the late-70s to mid-80s.

As for the Green Wave, they're on the cusp of a second-straight winning season after their excellent comeback year in 2022. They're the defending conference champions looking to further solidify their hold on the AAC. For now, the Mustangs are looking to play spoiler--and Tulane definitely knows they'll be playing a team with a chip on its shoulder.

SMU vs Tulane Announcers Today

Roy Philpott and Roddy Jones will be leading the broadcast team for ABC, which covers this SMU vs Tulane AAC title game.

What time is the SMU-Tulane Championship Game Today?

The SMU vs Tulane AAC title game is scheduled for an 4 P.M. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the SMU vs Tulane AAC Championship Game?

Heading into the SMU vs Tulane AAC title match, the Mustangs will be without star quarterback Preston Stone. He suffered a broken leg in Week 13 during the game against Navy, which means they'll be trying to climb a mountain of adversity on the road. That said, fans should expect backups Kevin Jennings or Keldric Luster to see extended minutes.

With likely Jennings at QB1 versus the Green Wave, the Mustangs will be understaffed at the QB department. Tulane is fielding starter Michael Pratt once again and they'll have the clear advantage on this end of the field. Pratt is one of the best signal-callers in the AAC by a mile, especially compared to the inexperienced Jennings.

At the end of the day, SMU vs Tulane could turn out to be a slow-paced, heavily defense-minded game. Both teams are the top defensive squads in the conference, so don't expect them to light up the scoreboard. There is confidence, however, that the Green Wave's fifth-ranked run defense could just overwhelm SMU's offense.