Who are the Tennessee-Florida football game announcers today on ESPN? All you need to know about Week 3 game’s coverage team

The third Saturday in September is upon us in Week 3 and the rivalry between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators will be taking place in Southeastern Conference action. This game is one of the best matchups on the entire slate and ESPN is going to send their top broadcasting teams to be part of it.

The announcers for this game will be Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit inside the booth while Holly Rowe will be the sideline reporter for this SEC matchup.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

On the radio broadcast, we will have Marc Kestecher on the play-by-play, Kelly Stouffer as the analyst, and Ian Fitzsimmons as the reporter for ESPN radio.

Tennessee vs. Florida: What should we expect out of this game?

The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Florida Gators inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and this game is expected to be electric. This game last season was very interesting as the Vols picked up a 38-33 home win and this will be interesting to see.

The Volunteers are a perfect 2-0 with their offense averaging 39.5 points per game thus far and are cruising to victories. Senior quarterback Joe Milton III has been doing extremely well as he has four touchdown passes. Their defense has been doing well too and is a big reason they have been able to dominate as much as they have been.

The Gators are scoring at an okay level as they have posted 30 points per game and are 1-1 as a team. They need to do better under center as junior quarterback Graham Mertz has been struggling with a 40.0 QBR so far.

Their defense has been absolutely incredible as they allow 15.5 points on 191 total yards per game. They need to figure out how to force turnovers as they have not figured out how to record a single turnover. Despite that, they have incredible numbers.

Tennessee's offense is going to obviously be the best offense Florida has faced yet and beginning their conference schedule will make it extremely tough going forward. Tennessee is favored in this game by less than a full touchdown and should be able to cruise to a victory as they are the more complete team.

This rivalry has been very back-and-forth over the years as they have faced off 52 times before tonight's action and Tennessee is 31-21 overall. The Vols have been the overall better program lately and should be able to cover the spread and win this game.