Who are the Texas A&M-Oklahoma State announcers today on ESPN? All about the Texas Bowl game's coverage team

The stage is set for the 2023 TaxAct Texas Bowl, which features Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State in a rematch of 2019.

Despite both teams grappling with the challenges posed by the transfer portal, Texas A&M seems to have found relative stability on the offensive front, thanks to starting quarterback Jaylen Henderson. On the other hand, the Cowboys, fresh from their appearance in the Big 12 title game, might be harboring concerns about their prospects in this upcoming contest. This might be because they'll be facing an SEC team—a type of squad they've historically struggled against.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State's offense is dealing with the absence of key players, notably Heisman-contending running back Ollie Gordon, who recently entered the transfer portal. The uncertainties extend to the backup positions, raising questions about the team's offensive capabilities in this crucial game.

Despite these lineup challenges and other uncertainties, both the Aggies and the Cowboys must rise above and approach this game with a fresh perspective.

Who are the Texas Bowl announcers today?

The broadcast for the Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State clash will be led by Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, and Taylor McGregor. The voices on ESPN radio will be Marc Kestecher and Kelly Stouffer.

What time is the Texas Bowl game Today?

The Texas Bowl is set for an 9 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State game today?

The impending clash between Texas A&M and Oklahoma State boils down to a contest between an undermanned Aggies team and a relatively intact Cowboys squad.

Texas A&M's depth issues are the most glaring in its defensive backfield, where at least three starters are absent. They're also missing three starting defensive linemen. Despite boasting what could be the single-best recruiting class in history, it appears that the Aggies may lack the necessary depth, a vulnerability that Oklahoma State could exploit to their advantage.

Conversely, the Cowboys' offense would be dumb not to take advantage of Texas A&M depleted defense. Despite not ranking in the top 50 in six out of seven major team offensive categories, OK State's one notable strength lies in their quarterback's ability to avoid sacks, securing an elite 3rd position in QB sacked percentage.

If the Cowboys can do enough to poke at the Aggies' glaring defensive holes, they can come out of the other end with a victory here.

