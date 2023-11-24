Who are the Texas A&M vs. LSU announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Week 13 game's coverage team

Texas A&M will take on the LSU Tigers as Week 13 of college football action continues. It pits another unranked team against a ranked squad that is doing what it can to ensure its CFP seat is secure. The other team, however, looks to play spoiler if things go their way.

The 14th-ranked Tigers hope to end its regular season on a high note before heading into the CFP. On the other hand, the Aggies just want to rack up a couple more wins before they head into the offseason. They're currently in the first few games of the post-Jimbo Fisher era, clearly in need of some solid direction moving forward.

Texas A&M is heading into Tiger Stadium for this game as clear underdogs. Aside from that, they'll be going in without starting quarterback Max Johnson (who is himself a former LSU Tiger). With an interim head coach at the helm and uncertainties surrounding their offense, there's not a lot of hope for Texas A&M to come out of this game with a win.

The Aggies are Bowl-eligible, though, so that still puts a positive spin on their season thus far.

Texas A&M vs LSU game announcers

The game announcers on ESPN will be Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst) and Kris Budden (sidelines).

What time is the Texas A&M vs LSU game today?

The Texas A&M vs LSU college football game is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the Texas A&M vs LSU game?

Pundits and college football analysts are picking the clearly better team in this Texas A&M vs LSU clash. The Tigers might be on the extremes when it comes to their defense and offense, but they're still likely to be too much for the Aggies to handle.

One big advantage they have is in the quarterback department. Texas A&M, as previously mentioned, will have to rely on backup QB Jaylen Henderson with starter Max Johnson listed day-to-day with a rib injury. LSU, on the other hand, will still have their Heisman contender Jayden Daniels at the helm of the offense. Fans could say that Daniels is the better signal-caller, and it would be hard to argue otherwise.

Expect the Tigers to basically run the Aggies out of the building with their #1-ranked scoring. That is, however, if Texas A&M's surprisingly good defense (24th in opp ppg and 8th in opp yards/game) holds up and mucks the game up for LSU.