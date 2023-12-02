Who are the Texas-Oklahoma State announcers in the Big 12 Championship Game today on ABC?

The upcoming Big 12 championship game featuring Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma State features two teams with slightly different fortunes. The Longhorns(11-1) might have expected to feature in this game given their dominant season, while the Cowboys(9-3) barely squeaked in with a 2OT victory over BYU. And now, they're here.

OK State is the clear underdog heading into this title game. Numerous pundits, such as ESPN, expect this to be a win for Texas with an 88% projected success rate (via USA Today). Fansided, on the other hand, had this to say about the matchup:

"While there are avenues to success for the fast-paced Cowboys offense, expect Texas to hit plenty of big plays as the Cowboys are outside the top 100 in not only yards per play, but explosive pass rate as well. If Ewers is able to push the ball down the field, that can lead to plenty of fireworks and also offset the Longhorns' concerning red zone offense (128th in red zone touchdown percentage)."

Texas vs Oklahoma State Announcers Today

Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will be leading the broadcast team for the Texas vs Oklahoma State Big 12 championship game.

What time is the Texas-Oklahoma State Championship Game Today?

The Big 12 championship game featuring Texas vs Oklahoma State is scheduled for a noontime ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Texas vs Oklahoma State Big 12 Championship Game?

Heading into the title game, Oklahoma State boasts the 26th-best offense in the nation. This is comprised by a balanced passing and rushing attack, where the Cowboys are 40th and 50th, respectively. So fans can expect a good smattering of aerial and ground attacks for OK State on offense, which Texas will have to deal with at the same time (via WinnersAndWhiners).

However, despite their relatively good ground game, the Cowboys will have to deal with the Longhorns' great defense at that end of the field. Steve Sarkisian's team showcases one of the nation's top-tier rush defenses, restricting opposing running backs to a mere 2.9 yards per carry on average.

So come game day, Texas will likely look to stall Oklahoma State's ground game and force them in the air, where they'll be a bit outmatched by Texas' QB corps. This is where the caliber of starting QB Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, who made his long-awaited debut against in-state rival Texas Tech. Only Alan Bowman will be of the same level in the Cowboys' side.