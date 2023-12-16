Who are UCLA vs Boise State announcers today on ABC? All about LA Bowl game's coverage team

The 2023 LA Bowl is set and it's going to be UCLA vs Boise State. Both the Bruins and Broncos have arrived at this juncture after having somewhat lackluster regular season performances, and this one game is a chance for either of them to at least have something good heading into the offseason.

After winning their third Mountain West conference title in seven years, Boise State will now have to contend against UCLA's formidable defense. While the Bruins were far from an elite team, one of the things they did well was defense. Not only that, but the Broncos will also be heading into the game without key QB Taylen Green whom the team recently lost to the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, the Bruins are grappling with quarterback issues of their own. Both Ethan Garbers and Collin Schlee are contending with injuries. Garbers has only recently been confirmed to see action, which is excellent news for UCLA moving forward.

Nevertheless, this sets the stage for a potentially intriguing matchup.

UCLA vs Boise State Announcers Today

The UCLA vs Boise State clash at the LA Bowl will be broadcast by Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), and Kayla Burton (sidelines). On the other hand, Mike Couzens and Tom Ramsey will be the main radio voices calling the action.

What time is the UCLA vs Boise State Game Today?

The LA Bowl featuring UCLA vs Boise State is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the UCLA vs Boise State Today?

There's a bit of an argument to be made that Boise State could be slightly favored to win the 2023 LA Bowl. While it looked like they were on the cusp of their first losing season since 1997, they turned it around at the right time and ended the year on a three-game winning streak. This of course included their victory over UNLV to clinch their third Mountain West title in seven years.

So it could be safe to say that the Broncos are on a good-ish trajectory heading into this game. UCLA, on the other hand, has been middling at best and is dealing with a few injuries to key players. While Ethan Garbers is more or less confirmed to be playing, there's still a chance that he won't be his usual self. Aside from that, UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu — a potential top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft — won't suit up as he prepares for the next level.

That said, expect UCLA to play with a chip on its shoulder. This could also apply to head coach Chip Kelly, who is on the verge of winning his first Bowl game. But if he fails to win the Bruins' first Bowl game since 2014, his job could be in jeopardy.

