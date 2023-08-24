Who is the UConn starting QB in 2023? Exploring the Huskies QB depth chart ahead of the 2023 season

With an official statement from the Huskies today, the debate is over. Transferee from the University of Maine Joe Fagnano will be UConn's starting QB. The Huskies open their season on Thursday, August 31 versus N.C. State at home. In Weeks 2,3 and 4, they face Georgia State, FIU, and Duke respectively.

Zion Turner started last year for the Huskies

What does UConn's QB depth chart look like for 2023?

Besides Fagnano, the Huskies can count on transferees redshirt junior Ta'Quan Roberson, redshirt sophomore Brayden Zermeno, and non-transfers sophomore Zion Turner, and freshman Tucker McDonald. Turner will be the expected backup to Fagnano, as he was last year's starter.

Joe Fagnano: Stats and strengths

In 2022, Fagnano posted career-high passing totals, completing 208 passes for 2,231 yards and 15 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He averaged 202.8 yards per game. Fagnano also had career-best rushing numbers last fall, running for 296 yards on 93 carries for three scores. His arm strength allows him to make any play in the playbook, and he has good mobility in and out of the pocket. His running ability is not to be underestimated.

About the QB battle, head coach Jim Mora had this to say:

“It was a hard-fought competition throughout camp between everyone in the quarterback room,” Mora said. “Every one of those guys came in every single day and put in a tremendous amount of hard work and effort into winning the job. Their commitment to this program was evident all camp. Joe stood out during the final weeks of camp, and we feel like he puts in the best position to be successful heading into the season.”

Backup Zion Tuner threw for 1,407 yards with nine scores and 10 INTs last year. He had a dreadful QBR of 30.6 and a passer rating of 107.3.

Which UConn QB candidate's playing style fits best with the offensive system?

Fagnano is the best candidate to be the UConn starting QB, given that he has had the most playing experience out of all signal callers on the roster. The only question that remains is his ability to remain healthy, seeing as he only managed to stay fit for eight games between 2020 and 2021.

UConn haven't had much luck with the QB role recently

Who was UConn's starting QB in the last 2 years?

In 2022, UConn's starting QB was Zion Turner. In 2021, it was Steven Krajewski's turn.

UConn's starting QB in 2022

Zion Turner had 1,407 passing yards with nine scores and 10 INTs in his first season with the Huskies. He averaged 5.5 yards per pass and completed 57.8% of his attempts. He had a dreadful QBR of 30.6 and a passer rating of 107.3. The Huskies had a record of 6-7 and closed the season with a bowl loss to Marshall.

UConn's starting QB in 2021

In 2021, UConn's starting QB Steven Krajewski threw for 1,217 yards with seven TDs and 10 INTs. He had a passer rating of 98.4 and averaged 5.3 yards per pass. He completed about 52.8% of his passes. He was sacked 17 times. The Huskies went 1-11 that year.

Who will be UConn's starting QB in 2023?

Given the news out of Storrs today, there is no doubt that Fagnano is the starter. Considering the abysmal performance at the position in recent years and the lack of credible options in the roster, we wouldn't bet on him losing his job. UConn's starting QB role is his to lose.