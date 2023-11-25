Who are the Vanderbilt vs Tennessee announcers today on SECN? All about CFB Week 13 game's coverage team

Week 13 of college football continues with this game featuring Vanderbilt vs Tennessee. The Commodores and the Vols might have wildly different records at first glance, but their fortunes might be a bit more similar than one thinks.

The Tennessee Volunteers are 7-4 on the year and are still clinging to the hope of making the College Football Playoff. But they have lost some big games recently, including a loss to Mizzou and top-ranked Georgia. They even lost to Florida, who are currently ineligible for a Bowl game. It looks like their rushing attack has fallen off a major cliff, and they're reeling because of it (via CBS).

As for Vanderbilt, they're far from contending in anything else other than the local lottery. At 2-9 on the year, the Commodores are really just looking for reasons to try and finish their regular season strong. They started their year good enough at 2-0, but then lost nine straight games and have been close to (or at) the bottom in major team offense and defense stats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ideally, No one will pick Vanderbilt to win this game. But stranger things have happened.

Vanderbilt vs Tennessee game announcers

The game announcers for the game on SECN will be Dave Neal, Derek Mason, and Taylor Davis.

What time is the Vanderbilt vs Tennessee game today?

The Vanderbilt vs Tennessee college football game is scheduled at 3:30 pm ET on November 25.

What to expect in the Vanderbilt vs Tennessee game?

Fans should at least expect Tennessee to have a walk-off victory over Vanderbilt. And that's because the contest really is not that close for them. In almost every major statistical category (team or player), the Commodores fall behind in a major way against a team of the Vols' caliber. And that's after accounting that head coach Josh Heupel's team has relatively underperformed this season.

The only part where the two teams are somewhat equal is in the quarterback situation. Both sides have uncertainties surrounding their signal callers as of the moment (via The Tennesseean). For Tennessee, Joe Milton III has had a strong year, but fans are now clamoring for youngster Nico Iamaleava to take the fold.

On Vanderbilt's camp, Ken Seals has been their main guy for the past few games. But head coach Clark Lea has strangely not committed to naming his starter in his last press conference.