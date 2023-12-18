Who are Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Famous Toastery Bowl game's coverage team

For the 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion will clash to see who truly earns bowl supremacy. The Hilltoppers and the Monarchs are likely to be both motivated to win this game, though multiple stories seem to tip the balance over to one squad.

That squad is very likely the WKU Hilltoppers. Heading into this year's Famous Toastery Bowl, they've already won two straight bowl games. Aside from that, they've also got the upper hand over Old Dominion as they've won six of the last seven head-to-head matchups. It seems like Old Dominion still hasn't figured them out much thus far.

On Old Dominion's side, they're not exactly a bad team per se--they're far from bowl newbies themselves. That's because this is their second Bowl appearance in three years. So, their regular season record notwithstanding, the Monarchs deserve their place in this year's Famous Toastery Bowl. Not to mention, their regular season record doesn't mean anything at this point--so it's useless to gloss over it.

But, of course, all of this will come to a head once the game commences.

Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion Announcers today

The broadcast for the Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion clash will be led by Dave Neal (play-by-play), Tom Luginbill (analyst), and Abby Labar (sidelines). The voices on the Bowl Season radio will be Travis Jones, Jay Sonnhalter, and Molly Cotten.

What time is the Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion Game today?

The Famous Toastery Bowl is set for a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion game today?

One thing that fans might know about Old Dominion's even 6-6 record is the fact that they've managed to keep losses close (except one against James Madison). They also did that despite their tough schedule all season long. This means that while they haven't come away with that many wins, they can grind out games and give themselves a chance by the end.

Grant Wilson will be the most important cog in the Monarchs' offense, but he'll be going up against a truly elite talent in WKU starting QB Austin Reed. He certainly loses in the head-to-head stats comparison, but Wilson is far from a scrub. For now, he needs an excellent game from his team's O-line, which is ranked a paltry 144th in QB sacked percentage.

Fans should expect the game to stay close if Old Dominion manages to continue what they've done all season long. But that's easier said than done, as the Monarchs have lost by an average margin of 19 points in the seven games they went up against WKU (via CBS).

