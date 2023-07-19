Who will accompany Nick Saban on Day 3 of SEC Media Days? Top 5 questions we need the Alabama football team to answer

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide make their way to the 2023 SEC Media Days on Wednesday morning. Along with Nick Saban, we will hear from offensive lineman JC Latham, linebacker Dallas Turner and defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry.

What are some of the more impactful questions the program can be asked throughout the day? Let's dive deeper into five of them and explain why they are interesting questions for either Saban or the players.

#5 Can Alabama compete with Georgia this season?

The Georgia Bulldogs have won two consecutive national championships and are looking to win a third, something Alabama has never done.

They will need to win games to have a potential faceoff in the SEC Championship Game with the divisions in effect for its final year. This team has a lot of new faces, so this will be an intriguing explanation.

#4 How will the SEC expansion affect the program?

With the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners joining the SEC in 2024, the conference will look a lot tougher. That may make Alabama viewed a little lesser with the programs around.

Competing in a conference with Georgia, LSU, Texas and Oklahoma means they will battle it out for potentially two playoff spots. It will be interesting to see how the team views the expansion.

#3 Does Nick Saban see retirement coming up?

Nick Saban is one of the oldest head coaches in college football, as he will be 72 years old in October. This is the 16th time he will be at SEC Media Days as a head coach and the 21st overall.

However, his contract does not end until 2030, but could he be heading towards the end of the line here? It'll be interesting to see how he answers that question.

#2 How does NIL affect the Crimson Tide?

Name, image and likeness (NIL) deals are one of the biggest talking points in college football.

It will be interesting as these deals could make Alabama less attractive as other programs can compete financially to attract top talent.

#1 Who will be the starting quarterback?

This is one of the biggest questions in college football, as Bryce Young was drafted in the 2023 NFL draft first overall.

There seems to be massive competition for the QB role, as Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner have made a case for the starting spot. Will Nick Saban announce a starting quarterback?

