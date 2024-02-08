Who will be the starting QB for Texas Longhorns in 2024 as Steve Sarkisian makes his decision on Arch Manning? 

The Texas Longhorns are looking towards the future after their solid season last year. And for 2024, fans are wondering whether gridiron wunderkind Arch Manning will finally get his laurels – especially after Quinn Ewers' major injury sidelined him for a good chunk of their 2023 campaign.

Now, as head coach Steve Sarkisian is preparing for next season, who will start under center for the Longhorns?

Who will be the starting QB for the Texas Longhorns in 2024?

Sorry, Arch Manning fans – the renowned football scion is still not going to start for Texas. Current starter Quinn Ewers will keep his job in 2024, as confirmed by Sarkisian himself (via The Austin-American Statesman).

Sarkisian made the confirmation during a recent Signing Day press conference, answering with a simple, decisive sentence:

Ewers was out for a while due to a shoulder injury last year, but one can't fault the Texas head coach for maintaining his team's status quo with Ewers as starting quarterback. Ewers notably set career highs in touchdowns, yardage and completion percentage (via KVUE) last season.

Not to mention, he led the Longhorns to their first-ever stint in the College Football Playoff. While they did bow out to eventual runners-up Washington, Ewers was still the man in the middle for Texas in that game, logging 318 yards and a touchdown on 24-43 attempts.

Steve Sarkisian on Arch Manning

With Ewers confirmed to remain as the starting quarterback for Texas in 2024, what will happen to Arch Manning?

It is highly likely that Manning will once again be relegated to the backup role next season due to this decision. But while a lot of heralded players will look to this as a slight, Manning himself has revealed he's not looking for a transfer and has shown interest in remaining a Longhorn for the foreseeable future. Here's what the youngster said about rumors of his supposed transfer (via KVUE):

“Obviously, there’s always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven’t looked into transferring at all. I’m just focused on developing and helping this team any way I can, and hopefully one day playing for the University of Texas, like I’ve always wanted to.”

He added:

"I want to develop from Sark. I was told that good things happen to people who work hard and put their head down, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

So despite numerous rumors to the contrary, Manning will likely stay in Austin until Ewers plays out his remaining years or decides to go to the pros.