Who won the 2012 BCS national championship? Revisiting Alabama vs LSU

The 2012 BCS national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers was a highly anticipated game. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans hosted this dramatic matchup of titans on Jan. 9, 2012 Relive the excitement of that fateful night as we revisit this historic game.

Alabama and LSU met for the second time that season. In the first meeting, the Tigers prevailed 9-6 in overtime after a defensive struggle at Alabama. With both teams aiming for the top prize, the rematch promised to be no less competitive.

It was clear that Alabama was a team on a mission from the kickoff. Linebacker Courtney Upshaw and safety Mark Barron, who led the Alabama defense, suffocated LSU's attack and completely shut them out of the game. LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson made costly errors, including two interceptions, as a result of the Crimson Tide's constant pressure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Trent Richardson and Eddie Lacy, Alabama's dynamic duo of running backs, demonstrated their superiority on the offensive side. The Crimson Tide dominated the tempo of the game thanks to Lacy's explosive bursts and Richardson's tough running style.

The offense was effectively run by quarterback A.J. McCarron, who was renowned for his composure and accuracy. He avoided mistakes and made important completions when needed.

Although Alabama had a strong offense, the score was still low. A tense defensive struggle resulted from neither team being able to find the end zone. Nevertheless, the difference-maker was Alabama's kicker, Jeremy Shelley, who made five field goals to give the Crimson Tide a comfortable lead.

With the decisive 21-0 victory, Alabama secured its second national championship in three years. In addition, it served as redemption for its earlier loss to the Tigers during the regular season.

The legacy of the 2012 BCS national championship game

Nick Saban’s meticulous preparation and attention to detail were factors that made the difference as his team secured the win over his former school. Alabama and LSU's 2012 BCS national championship game will go down in history as a legendary clash of two collegiate football heavyweights.

Alabama's dominance in college football continued with this victory, and the Crimson Tide went on to more success in the years that followed. LSU, despite the loss, continued to be a strong program and regularly challenged for national championships, winning the program's fourth in the 2019 season.