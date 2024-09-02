Why did Bill O'Brien leave Alabama? Boston College HC's coaching career explored

Boston College Eagles coach Bill O'Brien is an experienced campaigner in both the NFL and college football. He has worked with some of the most prominent personalities in the game.

These include New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. He was an offensive coordinator with both coaching legends.

O'Brien will start his second stint as a coach in college football with a clash against the Florida State Seminoles, who lost a Week 0 clash against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Ireland.

One question that might come up in the minds of fans is: Why did O'Brien leave Alabama, whom he coached in 2021 and 2022?

A report by Boston Sports Journal reporter Greg Bedard claims that Bill O'Brien committed to staying on now-retired coach Nick Saban's staff for two years. This was before he departed, despite interest from his old boss, Bill Belichick, at the end of the 2021 season.

“Finally got to the bottom of the Bill O’Brien mystery, and why he’s not back here as offensive coordinator,” Bedard wrote. “A) O’Brien made a two-year commitment to Saban. B) Belichick just wasn’t going to put Saban, his good friend, in the position of giving his blessing on O’Brien leaving.”

O'Brien left in 2022 to join Belichick as offensive coordinator for the Patriots but was let go after the legendary coach was fired in 2023.

After O'Brien replaced Steve Sarkisian, who took the Texas Longhorns job, the Tide averaged 41.1 points and 477 yards per game under his tutelage. He finished with a 24-4 record and a national championship game loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Bill O'Brien lands challenging Eagles job

The Boston College Eagles have had two winning seasons in four years under former coach Jeff Hafley, but he departed for the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator role. It will now be a challenging job for Bill O'Brien with the Eagles as they are struggling in the ACC.

The Eagles are not known for their winning football pedigree and the new coach acknowledged as much. Although he indicated his readiness for the challenge during a news conference before the clash against the Seminoles [via ESPN.com].

"I feel very prepared," Bill O'Brien said. "At the core, I am who I am. I'm passionate about football. I'm passionate about the guys I coach. I'm passionate about the guys I work with. But I've learned a lot. And I think I am calmer. I'm more thoughtful in certain situations. I have a lot of great people around me.

"I realize how important delegating [is]. I think when I was at Penn State, I tried to do everything. And I learned. And even in Houston, I tried to do everything at times. And there were some successes, but over time, you have to delegate."

Bill O'Brien had a mixed bag as the coach of college football sides with an inconsistent record at the Penn State Nittany Lions. He then left for the NFL. Eagles fans will hope that this tenure is different.

