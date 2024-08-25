Why did DJ Uiagalelei transfer to FSU? Closer look at Seminoles QB's college career

DJ Uiagalelei was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal this past off-season, as he decided to take his talents to FSU. That said, after transferring to Oregon State from Clemson only a year earlier, many questioned why he wanted to change programs again so quickly.

Uiagalelei cites being attracted by Mike Coach Norvell's style of play.

"Going through this process again, being in the transfer portal, my eyes were set on one school. I wanted to be here at Florida State. And this is the spot I wanted to be in. Florida State's offense plays to my strengths," he told reporters last winter.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My thing was how can I make this program better and how can he (coach Norvell) make me better? Those conversations I can have with Coach Norvell, and I haven't had that with places I've been."

DJ Uiagalelei seems to be prioritizing playing in a system that fits his play style so that he can improve and then hopefully transition to the NFL after this season.

DJ Uiagalelei and his decision to transfer to FSU

DJ Uiagalelei decided to enter the transfer portal in 2022 after a middling career at Clemson. As a five-star recruit coming out of high school, DJ Uiagalelei always had high expectations placed upon him, but three years at Clemson were ups and downs.

Uiagalelei was the backup quarterback in his freshman season but was promoted to the starting position as a sophomore. His first full season as a starter was a struggle, as his passing accuracy was only 55.6%. Moreover, he threw for nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

However, in 2022, DJ Uiagalelei increased his passing accuracy to 62.1%. He threw for 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He had a poor showing against Georgia, throwing for no touchdowns while throwing for 178 yards. Post that, he was subsequently benched for the 2022 ACC Championship Game in favor of Cade Klubnik.

Losing the starting job meant there was no reason for Uiagalelei to stick with Clemson. So, in December of 2022, he entered the transfer portal and eventually went to Oregon State. He did so primarily because of conversations he had with Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith.

However, when Smith left for Michigan State a year late, Uiagalelei had no reason to stay.

With that in mind, Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal again and, this time decided to transfer to Florida State University. Although many teams sought to bring Uiagalelei to their school, the quarterback always had his mind set on Florida State.

Although Uiagalelei and FSU lost in week 0, it remains to be seen how this season will turn out for the Seminoles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.