Why is Jim Harbaugh not coaching today? Exploring the reason behind Michigan HC's absence

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is absent in today’s game against Penn State due to his recent suspension by the Big Ten. Harbaugh was suspended by the conference on Friday for the rest of the regular season for a violation of the league's sportsmanship policy.

This development occurs against the backdrop of an ongoing NCAA investigation into an alleged sign-stealing operation led by former staffer Connor Stalions. The Wolverines have been accused by the governing body of conducting in-person scouting on future opponents.

Earlier reports have indicated that Jim Harbaugh did not travel to Pennsylvania with the team for the game against the Nittany Lions. In his absence, Michigan's offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore, has stepped into the role of acting head coach for Week 11.

Michigan to challenge the Big Ten’s decision

Michigan made a swift response to the Big Ten's Jim Harbaugh suspension decision by fulfilling its commitment to challenge the ruling in court. Within a few hours of the league’s decision, the Wolverines reportedly requested a temporary restraining order from a Michigan judge.

The legal team representing Michigan sought an expedited decision that would permit Jim Harbaugh to coach in the crucial game against divisional rival Penn State. However, an immediate restraining order was not granted.

The disciplinary action by the Big Ten is grounded in the conference's sportsmanship policy, which operates without the same extensive protocols and bureaucratic processes. This allows for a quicker resolution compared to the NCAA's prolonged process of investigation.

Jim Harbaugh notably started the 2023 college football season with a self-imposed three-game suspension for a low-level recruitment violation. He currently faces the possibility of missing the Wolverines' last three games if the restraining order requested by Michigan is not granted.

The last rounds of games are obviously crucial to Michigan's season as they seek to retain the Big Ten Championship and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season. It remains to be seen what the Michigan judge's decision will be in the next few days.

It’s worth noting that Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti noted in his statement on Friday that there is no evidence supporting the notion that Harbaugh was aware of Connor Stalions' sign-stealing scheme. This could be vital in securing the restraining order.

