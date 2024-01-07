The Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy is one of the stars to watch on Monday as the Wolverines face Washington Huskies in the national championship game.

The junior quarterback is a pivotal member of the Michigan team which has remained unbeaten all season. Fans will be expecting him to be at his best against Washington for the team's most important game of the season.

If you're an ardent follower of Michigan and McCarthy, you should be aware of a smiley face that adorns McCarthy's hand.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

It's becoming something of a trademark and you've probably been wondering what is it about and if there's a story behind it. Sit back as we tell you all we know about the smiley face drawing on JJ McCarthy's hand.

Read more: Who are JJ McCarthy's Parents? Did JJ McCarthy play hockey? Looking at Michigan QB's sports career

Why does JJ McCarthy wear a smiley face on his hand?

JJ McCarthy wears a smiley face on his hand for every game as a message and as a reminder. The story behind this symbol is an inspirational one about how casual encounters can impact our lives in unimaginable ways.

Back when McCarthy was still a high school football star, after losing a particular game, the quarterback was signing autographs for fans.

Michigan quarterback, JJ McCarthy

While at it, a young girl approached him for an autograph, and noticing his countenance, asked why he wore an upset look. To the girl, McCarthy just had fun playing a game of football and shouldn't be looking downcast.

McCarthy took time to explain to her that losing the game made him feel unhappy and that he didn't play well.

The young fan responded that he ought to just have fun playing football, as it's essentially a game, and games are meant to be fun. As if to drive home her point, she took the Sharpie marker from the quarterback and drew a smiley face on his hand.

It became a pre-game ritual for JJ McCarthy since then to always draw a smiley face on his hand ahead of every game he plays.

From just being a reminder to have fun, however, the smiley face has grown into something bigger. It is now adopted as an icon for McCarthy's 'For the Kids Foundation'.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization. The proceeds it makes from sales of merchandise and donations are donated to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Ann Arbor and the Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago.