Why is Johnny Manziel so famous? Unveiling more on his recent Netflix documentary and wild claims against the NCAA

Why is Johnny Manziel so famous? That's a question sports fans worldwide are asking after the Netflix documentary "UNTOLD: Johnny Football" began trending shortly after its release.

In his heyday, making outrageous passes and rushing from quarterback, Johnny Manziel's fame hit the stratosphere. From a virtual unknown redshirt to the starting quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies, he slowly built a cult following.

Not only did he break records left, right and center, Manziel was so good he broke his own records and won the 2012 Heisman Trophy.

After breaking Archie Manning's 43-year record of 540 total offense yards against Arkansas with 557 yards, fans would have been forgiven for thinking that Manziel had hit the ceiling.

A fortnight later, he broke his record with 576 yards against Louisiana Tech.

Manziel dated models and actresses, including getting married to and divorcing Bre Tiesi, a realtor and reality television star.

The cheeky side to the question, why is Johnny Manziel so famous?

Johnny Manziel became a football fan favorite not only because of his prodigious talent on the gridiron. He was a lovable rogue to most football fans, and his off-field cheekiness appealed to regular college fans.

The Netflix documentary revealed several anecdotes that comprehensively answered the, 'Why is Johnny Manziel so famous' question.

When Manziel and Nate Fitch, his friend at Texas A&M, were caught selling autographs, there was an NCAA investigation. His lifestyle had gotten too rich for people to ignore, and gaining financial incentives as a prospect was illegal.

What followed might help to explain 'why is Johnny Manziel so famous,' an almost ridiculous question for sports fans of the Manziel era.

Fitch claimed that Manziel's grandfather had an oil well, which was the source of the quarterback's lavish lifestyle.

While the story has an element of truth, there was no inheritance money. Manziel was banned for half a game and basically got away with it!

In the documentary, Johnny Manziel shows a weariness that comes from a life lived in the glare of the media's cameras. He wants to put it all behind him.

"I still get a lot of questions regarding football and regarding a past career, and I want to put the whole Johnny Football thing to rest. Even though it'll never quite fully go away, at least for the majority of people in my interactions in daily life, I want to be able to put this story out there and just let it be what it is," Manziel said in "UNTOLD: Johnny Football."

Why is Johnny Manziel so famous? He was football's original bad boy who played like the next great superstar, and that's why he captured the hearts and minds of the nation.