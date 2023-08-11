Who is Johnny Manziel's ex-wife, Bre Tiesi? A look at the 'Selling Sunset' star and Nick Cannon's baby momma

Johnny Manziel's ex-wife, Bre Tiesi is also the mother to Nick Cannon's child No. 8. That's one of the more surprising pieces of gossip unearthed on the much-hyped Netflix docuseries, "UNTOLD: Johnny Football."

Tiesi was a teenage model before becoming a spokesmodel for Rockstar Energy. She told E! News about her path to being a model and spokesmodel.

“I had never in a million years even considered or thought about modeling," Tiesi said. "I just dove in, and then from there it just kept rolling and carried on.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

She then went on to appear in reality television shows "Love & Listings" and "WAGS" and Hip Hop show, "Wild 'n Out."

After she became Johnny Manziel's ex-wife, Tiesi acquired a real estate agent's license.

Tiesi is best known for being one of media personality Nick Cannon's numerous baby mamas. She gave birth to his child on June 28, 2022, and she shared that she had a natural, unmedicated home birth.

Tiesi shared the news about her son named Legendary Love being born on Instagram with the caption, “This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience... Daddy showed the f up for us.”

Johnny Manziel's ex-wife said that she met Nick Cannon on the set of Wild 'n Out, a comedy television series hosted by Cannon. They share a blended family and an open relationship according to TMZ.

“Him and I have had our on-and-off for years," Tiesi said. “And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person.”

Far from being just Johnny Manziel's ex-wife, Tiesi recently joined the Oppenheim Group as a realtor and also joined the cast of "Chasing Sunsets," a reality television show for its sixth season.

Johnny Manziel's ex-wife Bre Tiesi's relationship with the football star

Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi started dating in 2016 just after he had been waived by the Cleveland Browns and he was struggling with drug addiction. They got engaged in March 2017 and married a year later.

In 2019, she alleged that Manziel had cheated on her and replied harshly to an Instagram user who questioned her version of events:

“Maybe u should wonder why I would leave him instead of worrying about ‘money’ lucky for him I don’t air out personals and lucky for u you are behind a screen u low life.”

They separated in 2019 and finalized their divorce in 2021 before Tiesi had a baby with Nick Cannon in 2022.