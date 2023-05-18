How is Bre Tiesi related to Nick Cannon? Everything to know about Selling Sunset season 6 newcomer

Selling Sunset is set to return to screens with a brand new season this week. Season 6 of the real estate show featuring the L.A.-based Oppenheim Group will bring back favorite cast members and introduce viewers to two new main cast members of the show.

One of the newbies set to appear in the show is Bre Tiesi, the mother of Nick Cannon’s eighth child, Legendary Love. The two welcomed Legendary into their lives in June 2022. The two have been “on and off” for years and share a positive relationship.

Watch the Selling Sunset season 6 premiere on Friday, May 19, at 3 am ET.

The new Selling Sunset season 6 cast member is a former model

The new main cast member of Selling Sunset season 6, Bre Tiesi, is a former model. The Los Angeles native was born in 1991 and started modeling as a teenager. While in conversation with E! about her early days in June 2022, she said she "fell into modeling."

She added that she had never thought about it and that she was encouraged by her ex-boyfriend’s mother to give it a shot. She further appeared on various shows, including WAGS, Love & Listings, and Wild n’ Out, and eventually started her own YouTube channel.

She said about her time on Nick Cannon's show and stated that Dave Osokow told her that he wanted to introduce her to Cannon and take her on the show.

She continued:

"I had never been to something like that and I went to the show that night and then met Nick. Maybe a year or so later, I started at Wild 'N Out, so I actually didn't start right away."

The Selling Sunset season 6 cast member was previously married to Johnny Manziel. The two began dating in 2016 and were married in 2018. However, they split the year after that when Manziel found himself in the middle of cheating accusations. They were legally divorced by November 2021.

Less than a year after the Selling Sunset season 6 cast member divorced Manziel, she welcomed Legendary Love Cannon with Nick Cannon in July 2022.

Cannon took to The Nick Cannon Show to announce the news in January 2022, and in March 2022, Bre Tiesi opened up about their relationship while in conversation with Daily Pop.

She said at the time:

"Him and I have had our on-and-off for years," she added of their decade-long friendship. "And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, 'Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.”

She discussed her profession as a real estate agent with People magazine in the same year and stated that she wanted to position herself for a long-term career. She added that she started taking it more seriously and tapped into her network, which is how she started getting ahead.

Before working at the Oppenheim Group, the Selling Sunset cast member worked at Keller Williams Beverly Hills.

Tune in on Friday, May 19, at 3 am ET to watch the season premiere of Selling Sunset season 6 on Netflix.

