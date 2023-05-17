Fact Check: Did Davina Potratz leave Selling Sunset season 6? Details explored

Selling Sunset season 6 is all set to premiere on Friday, May 19, on Netflix. Three weeks ago, the streaming platform announced the release date and cast list, which didn’t include Davina Potratz. Fans wondered whether the realtor left the show once again, but the recently released official trailer and poster cleared the air.

Davina Potratz will be returning to Selling Sunset season 6. Her glimpses were spotted in the trailer and were also featured in the show’s poster.

She is known for her blunt opinions about other people. In the second season, she made headlines for commenting on Mary Fitzgerald’s engagement ring, which irked the latter’s husband, Romain Bonnet. Due to this, she was not invited to the couple’s wedding ceremony.

Davina Potratz once left Selling Sunset in the past

The speculations around Davina Potratz leaving Selling Sunset might have been the result of something she did in the past.

Ahead of season 4, she announced that she was leaving The Oppenheim Group to join its rival company. For those unaware, the Netflix show is based on the lives of the employees of The Oppenheim Group.

In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Davina said:

“It's not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision.”

She, however, stated that she hopes to be part of the Netflix cast. For a few episodes in season 4, viewers didn’t see Davina on the show. But she returned in the same season, asking Jason Oppenheim for her job back.

Since then, she once again became a part of the cast. However, Davina didn’t get much screen time in the previous season, and going by the trailer, she might not be one of the main cast members anymore.

Glimpse of Davina Potratz in the official trailer of Selling Sunset season 6 (Image via Netflix)

Davina was seen in the backdrop in the official trailer of season 6, seated at her desk at The Oppenheim Group when the other cast members were being introduced. Only time will tell if she receives any intriguing storylines this season after the departure of her friend Christine Quinn from the show.

Apart from shading Chrishell Stause and hurting Romain’s feelings, Davina didn’t have any good storylines in seasons 4 and 5. She gained attention when she decided to list the infamous $75 million property once again in the previous season. But things didn’t go her way, and the house remains unsold from season 1 to date.

Who all left Selling Sunset season 6?

Selling Sunset season 6 will not see many previous seasons’ cast members. The one reality TV star whose departure news disappointed fans was Christine Quinn. She was the self-described “villain” of the show.

By the end of season 5, none of her colleagues wanted to maintain a friendship with her. Christine announced her dramatic exit last year. In addition to her, Maya Vander and Vanessa Villela also left the Netflix series as they found new opportunities elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the returning cast of Selling Sunset season 6 includes Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Heather Rae-Young, and Davina Potratz.

The reality TV show will welcome two new faces — Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi. According to the trailer, the newbies will bring in a lot of drama. Viewers can expect fights and disagreements between Chrishell and Nicole in the upcoming season.

Selling Sunset season 6 will air on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 3.01 am ET on Netflix.

