Chrishell Stause X G-Flip married: 4 things to know about the couple

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are now married. The news comes amidst the trailer drop of Selling Sunset - the reality TV show that Stause is a part of. She was briefly engaged with Jason Oppenheim, the co-owner of the Oppenheim group, but it seems all in the past as she seems to have found her happily ever after in G-Flip.

Chrishell Stause first revealed her dating life on the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion episode. However, an Instagram reel of Chrishell Stause recently featured a picture of her and G-Flip getting married. The song of the reel was G-Flip’s song titled I'll Be Your Man. Chrishell Stause captioned the reel with a sweet line that said:

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better"

As the couple enjoy their married life, here are four facts to know about the couple.

From being in denial to finally getting married: Here are 4 facts about Chrishell Stause and G-Flip

1) G-Flip identifies as a non-binary person

Back in 2021, G-Flip announced in an Instagram post that they identify as a non-binary person with a humorous caption:

"I’m non-binary mother f*ckers!"

The 26-year-old singer said they are still the same but non-binary is the perfect way to describe themselves and their experiences:

"Big props to those who have been educating and advocating for the ENBY community the last few years. Looking into what it means to be non-binary had me realise that that’s who I’ve been my entire life. I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie."

G-Flip now uses they/them pronouns, and they have support from their music community. Artists like Mallrat, Alex The Astronaut, Gretta Ray, Jack River, and Mia Wray showed their love and support through social media.

In an interview with Refinery 29, G-Flip opened up about their struggles with their identity, saying how they have been subjected to hate but has also received support from people who wanted to educate themselves or their children about the subject:

“Whether it's people messaging me wanting to further educate themselves to educate their children, or I've copped a lot of hate as well — people telling me that I'm not non-binary, that 'You're a girl, you've got a v*gina.'"

They continued:

"A lot of hurtful things! So it felt like now is a good time to put the song out... to help further educate the world on what being non-binary is."

The musician never had non-binary representation or visibility while growing up, which is why they hope to change that by being a role model to the future generation.

2) Chrishell Stause and G-Flip were both in relationships when they met

When they first met on Halloween 2021, both of them were in different relationships. Chrishell Stause was in a relationship with Jason Oppenheim, and G-Flip was also seeing someone. In the PEOPLE Everyday podcast, G-Flip recalled the first time they met each other, saying:

"We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," they explained. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

In May 2022, during the Selling Sunset reunion episode, Stause confirmed their relationship five months after her breakup with Jason Oppenheim.

3) Chrishell Stause thought she was “definitely straight” initially

While talking to Vogue in February 2023, Chrishell Stause revealed that she “definitely still thought [she] was straight” even after first kissing G-Flip. It took place at a house party in Stause, LA, around February 2022. G-Flip also shared more information in the Vogue interview, saying how she got stood up but kissed each other on the same night.

Although Stause thought she was definitely straight, she still could not deny the attraction she felt with G-Flip. She mentioned how she had kissed many friends before but to get a reaction out of guys, so to be with G-Flip, Stause initially thought their relationship couldn't be "meaningful":

“I had no issue doing something like that, but in my head I [didn’t think I] could have a meaningful relationship with somebody …”

The moment that sealed the deal was not a date but the real estate showing event where Chrishell Stause arrived to help a friend out. However, when G-Flip “walked up on [her]” in a familiar manner, that sparked something inside Stause.

“I specifically remember because it was the same feeling you would have when somebody you have a crush on gets a little too close into your space and you get a little flush … flustered.”

G-Flip does not particularly remember the moment, but it was memorable for Chrishell Stause.

“But for me, that bodily reaction where I was like, ‘Oh, hold on a second, that’s familiar,’ that was a turning point.”

4) Jason Oppenheim and G-Flip are great friends

Jason Oppenheim is not bitter about his ex moving on. In fact, according to Entertainment Tonight's interview before and after the MTV Movie and TV Awards with Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause, the former and G-Flip said they were “thick as thieves.” They apparently bonded over sports, and the rest is history. Chrishell Stause recalled the incident to Entertainment Tonight, saying:

“It’s so funny. They are talking sports and I’m like, ‘I’m out. I don’t know.’ I’m like, ‘If y’all want to talk about some lip gloss, let me know.’”

G-Flip will be appearing on Selling Sunset season 6, which will premiere on May 19, 2023.

