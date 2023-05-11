"Was NOT on my 2023 Bingo card": Chrishell Stause and G Flip's marriage leaves Selling Sunset fans shocked

Chrishell Stause and G Flip recently got married after one year of dating. Chrishell revealed the news on Instagram by sharing a reel, which contained clips of them enjoying their time together and a picture of their wedding ceremony. Stause mentioned in the reel:

"Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better."

The background song was I’ll Be Your Man, which G Flip wrote for Chrishell Stause.

The news came as a shock for several fans of Chrishell Stause as she broke up with her ex-boyfriend of six months Jason Oppenheim after the latter refused to have kids with her.

Now, Stause has married a non-binary partner who might not be able to have kids with her. Fans were also doubtful if Stause was really gay or just married G Flip for publicity.

Fans slam Chrishell Stause for using G Flip for publicity

Many fans were shocked by the news as did not feel that Stause was gay and felt that she married G Flip for "money and fame." However, according to CA Knowledge, there is not a lot of difference between their net worth. G Flip's net worth is $7 million while Chrishell's is $6 million.

Her whirlwind romance with G Flip will be a major storyline on Selling Sunset season 6, which is set to release on May 19.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip relationship timeline

28-year-old G Flip is non-binary and their pronouns are they/ them. She met Stause in Halloween 2021 when both of them were in a relationship. After they broke up with their respective partners, the couple started to talk to each other. In an interview, Chrishell said:

"We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world."

They started dating in March when Stause was featured in G Flip’s music video GET ME OUTTA HERE and confirmed their relationship in May 2022. Chrishell says that she is not gay but is “attracted to energy” that “people have in their head.” She also spoke about dating while living in different countries, explaining:

"Me and my wonderful partner, we make our schedules work and sometimes she comes on the road with me on tour or she'll come to Australia."

G Flip and the 41-year-old Selling Sunset star attended the Oscar party together in March 2022. On the day after confirming their relationship in the season 5 reunion, Chrishell tattooed the words “get me outta here” on her thigh.

The pair has attended many events together like the Moulin Rouge! The Musical premiere and 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Stause also gave a special tribute to G Flip on her 28th birthday on Instagram. Recently, they were seen together at the 2023 GLAAD awards.

Their wedding might even be featured on Selling Sunset season 6, which releases on Netflix on May 19.

