Why did Michael Oher choose Ole Miss over Tennessee, LSU, and Alabama? OL's commitment offers explored

Before Michael Oher was a star offensive lineman who helped the Baltimore Ravens win a Super Bowl and became the subject of a book that was turned into a movie, "The Blind Side," he was a five-star recruit in high school.

Current Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze coached Oher at Briarcrest Christian School in the Memphis, Tennessee, area. He was adopted by the Tuohy family after being homeless.

Right from his high school days, he was flocked with scholarship offers from Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Auburn and others. So, why did he choose to go to Ole Miss?

Michael Oher chose Ole Miss as his stepping stone to football success

Many felt the former Baltimore Ravens star was influenced to sign with Ole Miss by fact that both of his adpotive parents, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, were both alumni of the school.

He did not have the necessary grade point to attend Ole Miss initially. So Oher took up online course to improve his grades, enabling him to be eligible.

After an investigation, the NCAA found that Oher did not play football when he was initially adopted. So, he was given the green light to play for the Rebels.

At Ole Miss, Oher developed into a first-round NFL draft pick, taken No. 23 in 2009.

Michael Oher: Ole Miss stats and records

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound left tackle played for Ole Miss from 2005 to 2008, starting 47 consecutive games.

His freshman year saw the Rebels just notch up three wins in 2005, although he was a first-team Southeastern Conference All-Freshman selection. He helped pave the way for running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis to have consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2006 and 2007.

Oher's career is one that will continue to be an inspiration. From being on the streets to being a beast on the gridiron, the 37-year-old will now be looking at his future.

