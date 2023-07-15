Why was Northwestern baseball coach Jim Foster fired? A closer look at the latest controversy surrounding Wildcats' athletics

The purge continues at Northwestern athletics as the Wildcats baseball coach Jim Foster got the axe on Thurday. Foster’s firing came following the termination of Pat Fitzgerald’s coaching job on Monday. With Foster shown the door, questions arise about what's going on at Northwestern.

Foster was fired based on allegations of bullying his players and members of his staff, creating a toxic aura around the program. In a statement, the athletic director, Dr. Derrick Gragg, discussed the school’s commitment to securing students and staff:

“Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gragg explained that he took responsibility for the hiring and firing of Foster.

“This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution," Gragg said. "As the Director of Athletics, I take ownership of our head coaching hires and will share our next steps as they unfold.”

Is there more to the situation at Northwestern?

Foster was hired in June 2022 to lead the Northwestern Wildcats. He came under investigation by the human resources department of the university before the start of the season.

Part of the investigation findings indicated that he engaged in abusive behavior and bullying. He also allegedly said inappropriate things to a female staff member.

The investigation's report notwithstanding, Foster remained in his role and led the team to a dismal 10-40 record.

Reports from Chicago radio station 670 The Score also alleged that Foster dissuaded his players from seeking medical attention for injuries. This led to a situation where students hid their injuries from him.

Further reports from the radio station alleged that players and coaches were denied access to meet Gragg, the athletic director. If these allegations are true, it means the culpability for the school's ongoing mess does not solely lie with the coaches who have been held responsible.

If the reports from HR were available before the start of the college baseball season, why was Foster allowed to lead the team? Why couldn’t coaches and student-athletes access the athletic director to register their displeasure? There is something greater at stake in the school, and the firing of Fitz and Foster may not fix it.

Foster was previously at Army from 2017 to 2022, where he won the Patriot League four times.

The Northwestern baseball team will be overseen by assistant coach Brian Anderson in the interim.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault