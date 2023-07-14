Fact Check: Was Jim Foster fired for bullying and abusive behavior? A deeper probe into Northwestern baseball's coach's ousting

Last June, Northwestern University brought on Jim Foster as their new coach. For a baseball program in disarray, a hard-nosed managerial voice like Foster's was seen as a breath of fresh air.

However, on July 13, the Chicago-based university announced that they would be firing Foster after just one year of duty. Although the team amassed a dismal 10-40 record on the season, it may have been Foster's conduct as manager that ultimately did him in.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster amid allegations of abusive behavior" - CBS Chicago

A veteran collegiate coach, the Chicago Tribune revealed that Foster's conduct was the primary factor leading to his termination. According to an internal HR document, Foster "engaged in bullying and abusive behavior." Additionally, the 51-year old Rhode Island native allegedly made innapropriate remarks to a female colleague.

A catcher in his youth, Jim Foster was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 22nd round of the 1993 MLB Draft. He would remain in the Orioles organization for most of his career, before retiring in 2000. Although he played 770 games in the Minor Leagues, Foster never saw MLB action.

Prior to joining Northwestern, Foster served as Army's head baseball coach from 2017 until 2022. Before that, Foster had managerial stints with Rhode Island and Boston College going back to 2006. During his time at Rhode Island, he managed future St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Nick Greenwood.

The termination for Foster came on the exact same day as Northwestern let go of their football coach, Pat FitzGerald. According to sources, FitzGerald was turning a blind eye to hazing ceremonies on his team.

"Pat FitzGerald has been fired by Northwestern" - Unnecessary Roughness

The unsavory news about Jim Foster comes just as college baseball is enjoying record numbers of popularity. Last month, Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews led LSU to victory at the College World Series before becoming the first and second picks in the 2023 MLB Draft, going to the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals respectively.

Jim Foster affair leaves a sour taste in the mouths of amateur players

At the college level, managers should be experts at balancing competition with the love of the game. In the case of Jim Foster, it appeared as though he was unsuccessful on virtually all fronts. If the school wants to regain the trust of both their baseball and football athletes, they will need to find someone who can handle college athletes in an appropriate manner.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault