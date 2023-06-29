Ryan Mallett was a five-star QB who grew up attending Razorbacks camps and following the Arkansas program. Mallett, linked to Arkansas throughout his recruitment process, eventually chose the Michigan Wolverines over the Razorbacks, much to the dismay of Arkansas football fans.

Ryan Mallett did not hit it off at Michigan how he would have liked, so he decided to return to his roots and transfer to Arkansas. Mallett was a talented passer, wooed by not only Michigan and Arkansas but also Alabama, Florida State and Texas.

It felt like Ryan Mallet was destined for Arkansas all along, so it was fitting for him to play out the remainder of his collegiate career in a Razorbacks uniform.

Why did he choose Michigan in the first place, and how did the rest of his college career play out? Let's dive in on the football career of Ryan Mallett.

Why did Ryan Mallett choose Michigan?

Coming out of high school, Ryan Mallett was a Texas high school legend. Mallett was ranked the top player in Texas, coming out as the No. 4 player in the class. Mallett could have gone to play anywhere, but why Michigan and not Arkansas?

Arkansas had previously signed another five-star QB recruit, Mitch Mustain, and Mallett may have seen this as a threat to his chances to play early. Mallett was proven correct as he saw immediate playing time once Wolverines starter Chad Henne was injured.

Why did Ryan Mallett transfer from Michigan?

Even though he committed to Michigan, many around Ryan Mallett thought his heart was set on Arkansas. Mallett was looking for an excuse to leave the Wolverines for the Razorbacks, and then that excuse would land in his lap.

Michigan coach Lloyd Carr decided to retire, and the Wolverine program decided to move forward with former West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez.

Whereas under Carr, the Michigan offense played to Mallet's strengths, play action passing game for a traditional dropback QB, Rich Rodriguez runs a spread offensive system requiring a signal-caller with significantly more mobility.

Ryan Mallett knew he no longer fit Michigan, and the Wolverines knew it too.

Ryan Mallett's Arkansas career

Ryan Mallett never lived up to the hype as the No. 4 ranked player in the country coming out of high school. Mallett went on to have a mediocre collegiate career, and the New England Patriots drafted him in the 3rd round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

